May 16, 1930 — March 13, 2025

Olathe

Raymond E. Shaw, affectionately known as Ray, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on March 13, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, succumbing to the gentle call of old age. Born on May 16, 1930, in Hopkins, Minnesota, Ray lived a life full of adventure, service, and love.

Ray proudly served his country with distinction, first in the Navy and subsequently in the Air Force. His career took him to the northern landscapes of Alaska, to the southern warmth of Texas, and even to the distant shores of Japan. In each place, Ray served with integrity and distinction. Ray was a proud member of the American Legion and maintained a lifelong interest in World War II and history. He enjoyed sharing stories from the past. He was also a loyal fan of the Kansas City Royals and rooted for his team with enthusiasm.

Ray’s personal life was as rich and fulfilling. He was a man that could be counted on. A man of grace and integrity. He was an unassuming man who led by example. Ray may have been hard of hearing, but that didn’t stop him from making friends wherever he was.

Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pollyann, and his sons, Thomas and Gerald. He leaves behind cherished memories with his surviving family, including his son Steve (Pat), grandchildren Robin, Austin, Ryan, Tera; daughters-in-law Rita, Cindy, Cheryl, and extended family and friends.

Ray knew the Lord. His prayers were genuine and heartfelt. In his final days, when his own capacities were diminished, his concern was still for people around him. He slipped into the arms of his Savior peacefully, a good man, old and full of years.

A visitation will be 1:30 pm, Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Cross Points Church, 6824 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 with a service beginning at 2pm.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.