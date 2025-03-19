October 29, 1930 — March 16, 2025

Olathe, Kansas

Darlene Leone (Benson) Burm, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2025 in her apartment at age 94. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 29, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Leona Benson, her three sisters, twin brother and her beloved husband, Forrest Burm.

Darlene leaves behind her son, Dan (Joan) Burm of Olathe, Kansas and her daughter, Diane (Kent) Kawagoe of Reedley, California, and a large, loving family of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grammy had just learned that she was about to become a great-great grandmother and was thrilled at that prospect.

Darlene loved to paint, read and travel. She was a talented artist and participated in juried gallery showings. She was an active participant in her art groups and classes. After her husband’s retirement, they traveled extensively. Darlene was active in her Church community, serving on various committees and performing community service. Grammy was a devoted “Grammy” and “Gigi” and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Darlene was a competitive Contract Bridge player. She loved World History. Her favorite daily activity was to watch “Jeopardy” and compete with her husband. She was a good friend to many and enjoyed spending time with them. She grew up resilient as a child of the Great Depression and World War II and had a strong spirit.

The family is grateful for all of the doctors and caregivers who took care of her over the years. Grammy will be missed by all. We take comfort knowing that she is with her husband and her family in Heaven.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.