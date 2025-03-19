Sponsored Content A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District March 19, 2025 Sponsored posts Explore Your JCPRD: Check out what we’re planning for spring and summer Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Popular entertainer Mr. Stinky Feet (Jim Cosgrove) will be returning to The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s Meadowbrook Festival in Meadowbrook Park on June 6. By David Markham Flowers are starting to bloom, grass is getting greener, and warmer days are just around the corner! It’s time to start planning some spring and summer fun, and JCPRD has a new season of programs to help get you active and outdoors! Registrations began Monday, March 17, for JCPRD’s May through August season of programming, which includes more than 500 programs being offered through 2025’s second quarter and beyond. These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com. A few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs! Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as: May May 2 – Preschool: Game Day (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park May 3 – May the Forest be with You (Ages 5 & Older with Adult) Ernie Miller Nature Center May 3 – Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) Shawnee Mission Park (1 of 8) May 9 – Family Fun: Parent’s Night Out – Snapology – Roblox (Ages 5-10) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse May 10 – Second Saturday Visiting Hours (All Ages) Lanesfield Historic Site May 10 – Heritage Park 5K, 10K, & 15K (All Ages) Heritage Park May 13 – Concerts in the Park – Kansas City Symphony (All Ages) Meadowbrook Park May 15 – Special Event: Rock & Roll Social (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center May 18 – Shawnee Mission Park Adventure Race (All Ages) May 21 – Special Event: Balance & Beats Fitness Showcase (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center May 22 – Social Event: Pickleball & Bites (Ages 50 & Older) New Century Fieldhouse May 23 – Preschool: PJ’s and Plushies Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse May 23 – Night at the Museum – Scout Edition! (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center May 28 – Special Event: Rise and Shine Seminar (Ages 50 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse May 30 – June 7 – “James and the Giant Peach” (PG) Theatre in the Park June June 3 – Movies in the Park – “The Wild Robot” (PG) Theatre in the Park June 6 – Meadowbrook Park Festival (All Ages) Meadowbrook Park June 7 – A Day in the Park (All Ages) Shawnee Misson Park June 7 – Free Day at Johnson County Museum (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center June 7 – Juneteenth at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center (All Ages) June 13 – Family Fun: Ice Cream Bingo (All Ages) Roeland Park Community June 13 – 21 – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (PG) Theatre in the Park June 14 – Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) Kill Creek Park (2 of 8) June 14 – Second Saturday Visiting Hours (All Ages) Lanesfield Historic Site June 17 – Movies in the Park – “The Little Mermaid” 2023 (PG) Theatre in the Park June 21 – Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) Shawnee Mission Park (3 of 8) June 26 – Social Event: Fireside Stories and S’Mores (Ages 50 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse June 27 – Geocaching: S’mores Family Geocaching (All Ages) Shawnee Mission Park June 27 – Preschool: Under the Sea (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse June 27 – July 5 – “My Fair Lady” (PG) Theatre in the Park July July 1 – Movies in the Park – “The Lion King” 1994 (G) Theatre in the Park July 2 – Games: Tea Time Mah Jongg Party (Ages 50 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse July 5 – Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) Lexington Lake Park (4 of 8) July 11 – Family Fun: Summer Fun Geocaching (All Ages) Meadowbrook Park July 11 – July 19 – “Catch Me If You Can” (PG-13) Theatre in the Park July 12 – Second Saturday Visiting Hours (All Ages) Lanesfield Historic Site July 12 – Community Day (All Ages) Mildale Farm July 13 – Shawnee Mission Park Triathlon & Duathlon (Ages 14 & Older) July 15 – Movies in the Park – Despicable Me 4 (PG) Theatre in the Park July 15 – Special Events: Lunch & Learn – KC Mobsters & Mayhem (Ages 50 & Older) LongHouse Visitor Center at Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Garden July 19 – Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) Shawnee Mission Park (5 of 8) July 25 – Preschool: Dr. Seuss Spectacular (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse July 25 – Aug. 2 – “A Disney Double Feature: The Aristocats Kids & My Son Pinocchio Jr.” (G) Theatre in the Park July 28 – Online registrations begin for September-August program season (JCPRD.com) July 29 – Movies in the Park – “Wicked” (PG) Theatre in the Park July 30 – Social Event: Coffee with Community Heroes (Ages 50 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse August Aug. 2 – Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) Kill Creek Park (6 of 8) Aug. 6 – Games: Craftin’ with the Grandkids (Age 5 & older with 50 Plus) Tomahawk Ridge Community Center Aug. 9 – Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) Shawnee Mission Park (7 of 8) Aug. 9 – Second Saturday Visiting Hours (All Ages) Lanesfield Historic Site Aug. 9 – Kill Creek Park Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquabike & Aquathon (Ages 11 & Older) Aug. 10 – JCPRD Kids Triathlon (Ages 14 & Under) Aug. 15 – Pickleball: New Century Classic Tournament (Ages 50 & Older) New Century Fieldhouse Aug. 21 – Special Event: Hand & Foot Tournament (Ages 50 & Older) New Century Fieldhouse Aug. 22 – Preschool: Community Heroes (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Aug. 28 – Live Well Age Well (Ages 50 & Older) Johnson County Art & Heritage Center And many more! May through August program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. If you’re still looking for 2025 summer camps listings, visit JCPRD.com/889/Camps. 50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Prague, Vienna & Budapest; California; Greece; Finland; Nashville and the Smoky Mountains; Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand; England, Scotland, and Wales; and Rome and the Amalfi Coast; a Regional Tour to visit Arkansas in the fall; as well as Day Travel to Walt Disney’s home town of Marceline, Mo.; the Eisenhower Presidential Library and boyhood home; Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum, the national WWI Museum; New Theatre & Restaurant; Fort Osage National Historic Landmark; Sedalia, Mo.; the Lansing Penitentiary Museum; the Topeka Zoo; Council Grove, Kan.; Kansas City’s Historic West Bottoms; and Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Mo. JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, including several youth computer-related offerings, and 50 Plus offerings, which range from game, gardening, exercise, and a virtual astronomy program. With warmer temperatures, spring and summer are also great times to get out and explore JCPRD's many parks and trails. To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, follow our Facebook page, and / or subscribe to our free newsletters.