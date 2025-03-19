Explore Your JCPRD: Check out what we’re planning for spring and summer

By David Markham

Flowers are starting to bloom, grass is getting greener, and warmer days are just around the corner! It’s time to start planning some spring and summer fun, and JCPRD has a new season of programs to help get you active and outdoors!

Registrations began Monday, March 17, for JCPRD’s May through August season of programming, which includes more than 500 programs being offered through 2025’s second quarter and beyond.

These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com. A few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

May

May 30 – June 7 – “James and the Giant Peach” (PG) Theatre in the Park

June

July

August

May through August program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. If you’re still looking for 2025 summer camps listings, visit JCPRD.com/889/Camps.

50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Prague, Vienna & Budapest; California; Greece; Finland; Nashville and the Smoky Mountains; Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand; England, Scotland, and Wales; and Rome and the Amalfi Coast; a Regional Tour to visit Arkansas in the fall; as well as Day Travel to Walt Disney’s home town of Marceline, Mo.; the Eisenhower Presidential Library and boyhood home; Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum, the national WWI Museum; New Theatre & Restaurant; Fort Osage National Historic Landmark; Sedalia, Mo.; the Lansing Penitentiary Museum; the Topeka Zoo; Council Grove, Kan.; Kansas City’s Historic West Bottoms; and Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Mo.

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, including several youth computer-related offerings, and 50 Plus offerings, which range from game, gardening, exercise, and a virtual astronomy program.

With warmer temperatures, spring and summer are also great times to get out and explore JCPRD’s many parks and trails.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, follow our Facebook page, and / or subscribe to our free newsletters.