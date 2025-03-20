Eugene E Stohs

November 3, 1941 — March 15, 2025

Shawnee

Eugene Erich Stohs, 83, of Shawnee, KS, died on March 15, 2025. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 28th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, Shawnee, KS, on Saturday, March 29th, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.

Eugene was born in Vandalia, IL, on November 3, 1941, to George and Lorina Stohs. He lived with his family at St. Paul, IL, Wood Lake, MN, and St. Peter, IL, where his father taught as a Lutheran parochial school teacher. In 1981, Eugene married Anita Reith. He is survived by Anita, his wife of 43 years, his daughter Miriam, son Matthew (Sarah), son Christopher (Julianna), five grandchildren—Hannah, Brenna, Aurora, Arthur, and Reuben, and a large and loving extended family.

Eugene attended St. Paul’s High School and Junior College in Concordia, MO. In 1963, he graduated from Concordia Senior College, Ft. Wayne, IN, and in 1967, he graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO. Eugene accepted a call to be the pastor of Calvary-Trinity dual-parish at Deep River and Millersburg, IA, from 1967 to 1986. While in Iowa, he also served as a member and secretary of the Board of Directors for the Iowa District East of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. In 1973, he received an MA in philosophy from the University of Iowa.

In 1986, Eugene accepted a call to be the pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Kansas City, KS. Upon leaving Immanual, he served at St. John Lutheran in Kansas City, MO. After retiring from full time ministry, he assisted in preaching at several churches in the Kansas City and Leavenworth areas. He also taught philosophy and ethics for local junior colleges, including his final stint as a professor at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

He loved both preaching and teaching and is remembered for his scholarly interests and sense of humor, as well as for his kindness and compassion for others.

Those wishing to contribute to a charity may do so to Hope Lutheran Church, Shawnee, KS, Orphan Grain Train, or Concordia University Nebraska.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.