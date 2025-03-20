Judith Ida Hamons

September 14, 1950 – March 13, 2025

With profound sadness and deep love, we announce the passing of Judy Hamons on March 13, 2025. She lived a life filled with love and unwavering devotion to her family and friends. Her presence was a gift—whether through her sharp wit, her kindness, or the warmth she brought to every gathering, she made those around her feel truly seen and valued. She had a way of knowing when someone needed encouragement and never hesitated to offer it, whether it was a heartfelt conversation or a handwritten note tucked into a card. She had a knack for making people feel special, often remembering the smallest details about their lives and celebrating their victories, big or small. Her ability to brighten a room and lift others up was nothing short of extraordinary. Whether it was a simple smile that put others at ease, an encouraging word at just the right moment, or the way she instinctively knew when someone needed a warm embrace, she had a gift for making people feel valued. One of her most cherished traditions was writing heartfelt notes to her family and friends—written in her iconic and beautiful cursive writing – small but powerful reminders of how much they meant to her. These notes, often filled with humor, wisdom, and love, became treasured keepsakes that will continue to bring comfort and inspiration to those she touched. Even in the face of a nearly decade-long battle with cancer, she refused to let it define her. Determined and strong-willed, she met each day with resilience and purpose, using her time to uplift, support, and fiercely protect those she loved. Her unwavering spirit, boundless love, and steady presence will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Born on September 14, 1950, in Independence, Missouri, Judy embodied the true meaning of love. She was a source of quiet strength, a safe harbor for those who needed her, and a guiding light for all who had the privilege of knowing her. She had a rare gift for making people feel seen, valued, and unconditionally accepted—whether they wanted to be or not.

She is survived by her partner, Bill Hill; her ex-husband, Gary Hamons; her son, Jeff Hamons, and his daughters, Elise and Alaina; her son, Chad Hamons, and his wife, Jennifer, along with their children, Griffin and Ade. She is also survived by her brother, Eric Theis, and his wife, Dalene; their children, Ryan and McKensie; Ryan’s wife, Elizabeth, and their son, Henry; McKensie’s husband, Luke. Additionally, she leaves behind her brother-in-law, Alan Sproat, and his son, Brian, along with Brian’s wife, Denise. Her beloved cousins, Pam Ellis and Allen Roberts, will also cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Theis, and her sister, Sandy Sproat.

Judy’s faith was the cornerstone of her life. Baptized at Maywood Baptist Church in 1957, she later found a spiritual home at the Church of the Resurrection in 2012. The Church of the Resurrection was more than just a place of worship for Judy—it was a source of profound strength, love, and community. The friendships and connections she made there were deeply meaningful, providing her with unwavering support in times of need. She cherished the sense of belonging and purpose she found within the church, and it became a pillar of comfort and joy in her life.

Her greatest joy was her family. As a single mother, she took immense pride in raising her two sons, instilling in them a dangerously tough work ethic—one that has kept them employed, exhausted, and full of sarcastic humor to get through even the hardest days. Her sense of humor, in particular, was a well-honed gift that she used with expert precision, ensuring that her boys were always ready with a witty remark and a quick laugh to brighten even the toughest moments. She found deep fulfillment in being a devoted mother and grandmother, always putting her family first with unwavering love, an unshakable sense of humor, and just the right amount of playful sass to keep things interesting.

With her grandchildren, she took on a very special role—she was the soft place they could always fall. Whether it was sneaking them an extra cookie when no one was looking, wrapping them in the warmest hugs, or staying up late to listen to their worries, she made sure they always felt safe and loved. She had a way of making even the smallest moments feel like magic, turning everyday conversations into lifelong lessons wrapped in laughter and love. She was the person who made sure they felt unconditionally loved, fully accepted, and always enough—no matter what. This gift cannot be understated, and its impact will continue to grow in her grandchildren like a seed, taking root in their hearts and shaping the love they share with others for years to come.

For work, she built a career she was proud of, serving as an administrative assistant at the Johnson County Courthouse until her retirement in 2020. More than just a job, it was where she made lifelong friendships, sharing laughter, wisdom, and more than a few well-timed eye-rolls over office antics, either from the people she worked for or the people she served—because, let’s be honest, there was always something. Beyond work, she loved traveling, entertaining, sewing, listening to music, dancing, and gardening—especially tending to the flowers on her deck.

Judy also had an undeniable love for Christmas—her absolute favorite holiday because it was all about joy and family. The only thing brighter than her love for everyone there was the glow of her tree—always a live tree, and always adorned with no less than 10,000 lights. A fire was always roaring in the fireplace, and every gift—extending many feet out from the bottom of the tree—was wrapped in unique paper with fancy bows and special adornments. But the real magic of Christmas was in the way she orchestrated the gift opening. It was never a chaotic free-for-all. No, each present was opened one at a time, in a carefully chosen order, ensuring that every reaction was shared, every moment was savored, and the joy of giving and receiving was truly felt. Christmas with Judy wasn’t just a holiday; it was an experience—one that made everyone feel cherished, seen, and part of something magical. Her house was transformed into a Christmas wonderland, with every square inch adorned with Santas, reindeer, and her very favorite — lots of Nativity scenes. And when it came time for presents, she ensured every gift was unwrapped with intention, savoring the joy of giving just as much as receiving. These traditions weren’t just routines; they were Judy’s way of wrapping her family in love, creating moments that will live on in their hearts forever.

Judy’s love was pure, her presence constant, and her impact immeasurable. Very few people leave behind a legacy that continues to shape lives long after they are gone, but Judy was one of those rare and extraordinary souls. Her influence will not fade with time but will ripple through generations—living on in the values she instilled, the love she gave, and the countless lives she touched. You can see it in the way her sons carry on her sharp wit and resilience, in the way her grandchildren find comfort in traditions she created, and in the friendships she nurtured that continue to flourish. Her legacy is not just a memory; it is a living, breathing force woven into the hearts of everyone she held dear. You can see it in the way her sons carry on her sharp wit and resilience, in the way her grandchildren find comfort in the traditions she created, and in the friendships she nurtured that continue to flourish. Her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love will continue to shape those who knew her, inspiring them to carry forward the warmth and generosity she embodied every day. She will be missed beyond words, but her presence will never truly leave those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of her life will be held on March 28th at the Church of the Resurrection (Leawood Campus), Wesley Chapel, a place that brought Judy immense strength and a deep sense of community. The memorial interment for immediate family will take place at 9:15 AM, followed by the memorial service at 10:00 AM—a time to reflect on the love, faith, and joy she shared with so many. A catered visitation will take place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, where family and friends can come together to share memories and honor her incredible spirit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice, a cause close to her heart.

May she live on in the lives of the many she touched and impacted positively, surrounded by the love and faith she held so dear.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.