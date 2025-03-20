Olathe Police say a man attempted to lure children to his vehicle near a park on Monday.

In a news release late Thursday afternoon, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo says officers were called to a neighborhood near the park to investigate a report of suspicious activity at about 1:30 on Monday afternoon.

“Officers arrived and contacted the juveniles and their parent,” Moncayo said in the release. “It was reported that an adult male asked juveniles to enter his vehicle while they were playing at an area park.”

Police say the incident occurred in the 11300 block of South Clare Road, which is the address for Southglen Park, a six-acre city park directly south of Cedar Creek Elementary School.

The Post has reached out to Olathe Police for confirmation regarding whether this occurred at the city park, school playground, or a neighborhood park. All are within close proximity to the 11300 block of South Clare Road.

“Officers also checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle, which was described as a gray or silver four-door passenger vehicle missing its hubcaps,” Moncayo said. “The man was described as being in his 50s or 60s with darker brown skin and short black hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants.”

Police have asked that anyone with information about the ongoing investigation contact them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.