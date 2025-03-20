Mike Frizzell March 20, 2025 Crime & Courts Olathe Police say suspicious man tried to lure kids to his car near park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Southglen Park's monument sign along South Clare Road. The park's shelter and playground area are in the background. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Olathe Police say a man attempted to lure children to his vehicle near a park on Monday. In a news release late Thursday afternoon, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo says officers were called to a neighborhood near the park to investigate a report of suspicious activity at about 1:30 on Monday afternoon. “Officers arrived and contacted the juveniles and their parent,” Moncayo said in the release. “It was reported that an adult male asked juveniles to enter his vehicle while they were playing at an area park.” Police say the incident occurred in the 11300 block of South Clare Road, which is the address for Southglen Park, a six-acre city park directly south of Cedar Creek Elementary School. The Post has reached out to Olathe Police for confirmation regarding whether this occurred at the city park, school playground, or a neighborhood park. All are within close proximity to the 11300 block of South Clare Road. “Officers also checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle, which was described as a gray or silver four-door passenger vehicle missing its hubcaps,” Moncayo said. “The man was described as being in his 50s or 60s with darker brown skin and short black hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants.” Police have asked that anyone with information about the ongoing investigation contact them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleJudith Ida Hamons LATEST HEADLINES ‘Dangerous right now’ — How Roeland Park wants to keep traffic flowing near major Fairway project Women’s clothing brand Aur Society debuts in Overland Park ‘Comfort, peace, resolution’ — Former Olathe East student sentenced for school shooting in 2022 Kansas education commissioner: Kids need more time in school JoCo school superintendents warn districts will lose millions for special education if state funding bill passes