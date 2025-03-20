Your Insurance: Protecting your home from rain storms

Recent weather in the Kansas City Metro area has been all over the place. Spring is a great time to review your insurance coverage to make sure you are protected from seasonal rains. In this article, we’ll talk about Sewer and Water Backup Coverage on your homeowner’s insurance to make sure you have enough coverage for your home and valuable assets.

What is Sewer and Water Backup Coverage?

An optional endorsement on your Homeowners, Renters or Landlord policy that provides protection from costly water damage resulting from backed up drains or failed sump-pumps.

Does homeowner’s insurance cover water backup?

The standard homeowner’s insurance policy without a sewer and water backup endorsement does not typically cover water damage from a sump-pump or drain. Water backup and sump-pump overflow coverage is an optional coverage that must be added on to a homeowner’s policy.

Do I need water backup coverage?

Yes! The typical sewer and water backup related claim is now more than $10,000. Even if you do not have a finished basement, you may have a water backup issue that needs to be professionally mitigated to prevent further damage to your home from mold. If you do have a finished basement with a sump-pump or drain, we recommend sewer and water backup coverage of at least $10,000.

Do I have enough coverage?

The average water backup claim is now more than $10,000 according to the Insurance Information Institute! The total amount of coverage would need to be enough to cover the professional water removal or mitigation, repairs to walls or drywall and replacement of any belongings or furniture that were damaged.

What can I do to avoid a claim?

Sump-pumps should be checked once per year for correct operation. A professional plumber may suggest evaluating replacement after 10 years of service. A battery back-up system as well as a back-up pump is a great idea to make your system redundant. Installing a water warning sensor or alarm in your basement is also a very simple and easy way to help prevent a claim. These can be connected to your monitored alarm system so you are notified of an issue and can act before things become too serious.

How much does extra coverage cost?

Sewer and water backup coverage is typically added to your policy in increments of $5,000 and additional coverage is often less than the first $5,000.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with Us for an insurance review and to make sure your home is adequately insured for water back-up issues.