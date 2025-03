A locally-owned burger joint is leaving Johnson County to open its first stand-alone spot across the state line.

The city of Lenexa announced Thursday that Cosmo Burger plans to vacate its stall at the Lenexa Public Market to open a new location in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cosmo Burger will close next month

Cosmo Burger’s last day at the Lenexa Public Market will be April 19, according to the city’s announcement.

The locally-owned eatery is known for its “smash” burgers and tater tots.

Cosmo Burger has operated a market stall for more than two years, opening there in August 2022.

Cosmo Burger is headed to Kansas City, Missouri

Later this year, Cosmo Burger will open a new location in Kansas City, Missouri’s Crossroads district.

This new location will serve as the eatery’s first stand-alone location.

Chef and owner Jacob Kruger launched Cosmo Burger initially as a pop-up at Dodson’s Bar & Commons in Kansas City, Missouri’s Waldo neighborhood.

“We are incredibly thankful for the bonds we have created and the support we have received from the folks of Lenexa over the years,” Kruger said via a release. “Since we opened our space in Lenexa, we have gained valuable experience that will help build the brand and business of Cosmo Burger and for that, we are immensely grateful.”

Lenexa Public Market has seen lots of recent changes

Korean restaurant Kimchi + Bap closed its Lenexa Public Market stall at the end of 2024.

At the time, it had been open for roughly a year.

Lao-inspired eatery Saap Saap Noodles opened at the market in January, serving dishes like pho noodle soup, phad thai and ribeye ramen.

