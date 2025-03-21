Lenexa Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a crash that left one man in critical condition on Thursday night.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to West 109th Terrace and Hauser Street at 9:35 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from firefighters reported one vehicle with heavy damage and one person injured.

The driver of the truck, only identified as a man who is about 40 years old, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, the spokesperson for the police department, tells the Post that the truck was occupied by two adult males when the pickup truck hit a tree.

“The passenger, who walked away from the crash prior to officers arrival, was located a short distance away,” Chavez said. “He was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer.”

The passenger was not injured in the crash.

The truck was southbound on Hauser Street and struck a tree on the east side of Hauser, just south of 109th Street. It then crossed Hauser and went into a yard just south of 109th Terrace, where it stopped.

Glass and other debris from the truck were strewn across Hauser Street as officers from the Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit investigated the crash.

Officers could be seen going door-to-door along Hauser Street looking for surveillance cameras that may have captured the truck passing by just before the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no one else was injured.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Lenexa Police at 913-477-7301.