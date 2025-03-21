Obituaries March 21, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from March 14-20 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Judith Ida Hamons Eugene E Stohs Darlene Leone (Benson) Burm Mary Anne (Walker) Dougherty Megan T. Freking Jesse E Lopez Barbara Rae Frans Lawrence “Larry” Lester Daly Ray Shaw Robert “Bob” Schandler Robert Lynn Vanderslice Mikey L. Easter Marlene Joan (Slick) Alsin Jeff Schutte Robert “Bob” Riley Hall John Manoski Frances Louise Lintecum About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous article‘Do your job’ — Protesters outside Olathe event implore Sen. Jerry Moran to push back on Trump admin actions LATEST HEADLINES ‘Do your job’ — Protesters outside Olathe event implore Sen. Jerry Moran to push back on Trump admin actions Olathe Police say suspicious man tried to lure kids to his car at a park ‘Dangerous right now’ — How Roeland Park wants to keep traffic flowing near major Fairway project Women’s clothing brand Aur Society debuts in Overland Park ‘Comfort, peace, resolution’ — Former Olathe East student sentenced for school shooting in 2022