Sep 22, 1948 – Mar 13, 2025

Charlene A. Scott, 76, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025. Born on September 22, 1948, in Kansas City, MO, Charlene was the beloved daughter of Charles “Jack” and Beatrice “Brenda” Rankin, who preceded her in death.

Charlene graduated from Ruskin High School in 1966 and later from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2001. She dedicated 51 years of service to Shawnee Mission (Advent) Medical Center, retiring in 2022 as the Director of Health Information Management. Charlene also worked at Olathe Medical Center for many years in a similar role.

Charlene was married to Steven D. Scott for 55 wonderful years until his passing in February 2023. Together, they built a life filled with love and cherished memories.

She was a loving mother to two children, Steven P. Scott (Rebecca) of Gardner, KS, and Melisa Young (Justin) of Overland Park, KS. Her love and guidance will forever be remembered by her seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Charlene is also survived by her two siblings, Diane Sales (Stephen) of Overland Park, KS, and Phillip Rankin (Janice) of Lone Tree, CO, who will miss her dearly.

Charlene was an avid gardener and enjoyed shopping. She found immense joy and happiness in her “sister time,” hanging out with her Breakfast Club girls and Fab 4 friends, and spending time with family.

She will be remembered as a devoted mother, a cherished daughter, an adored grandmother, a loving aunt, and a wonderful friend whose kindness and warmth touched the lives of so many. She had a generous spirit and a heart full of love. Though she is no longer with us, her memory, love, laughter, and legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held 2:30 pm, Friday, June 6, 2025 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd., Leavenworth, Kansas. Reception details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Charlene’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org or the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) https://www.aspca.org/.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.