JCCC Updates: JCCC Foundation announces Jon L. Stewart as 2025 Johnson Countian of the Year

The Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Foundation has selected Jon L. Stewart as the 2025 Johnson Countian of the Year. This annual award honors community leaders who have made significant contributions to Johnson County. Stewart will be recognized at the Foundation’s annual fundraising gala, Some Enchanted Evening, on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

“Each year, the JCCC Foundation selects the Johnson Countian of the Year to honor a leader who has made significant contributions to the community,” said Dr. Judy Korb, Interim President of JCCC. “Jon Stewart has been involved with the College for decades as a student, alumni, Board of Trustees member, Foundation Board member, and many other supporting roles. I look forward to celebrating with Jon at the 2025 Some Enchanted Evening Gala later this year.”

Jon L. Stewart, 2025 Johnson Countian of the Year

Stewart, a longtime friend of the College, graduated from JCCC with an Associate of Arts degree. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Kansas (KU).

After graduating from KU, Stewart was hired as vice president and cashier for Corporate Woods State Bank in 1980. In July 1988, Stewart joined Metcalf Bank, to which he was elected as chief executive officer in July 1999. Stewart retired from Metcalf Bank after 20 years of dedicated service and leadership in 2008. He currently operates his own business, Stewart Properties, LLC.

In 2004, Stewart was appointed to the JCCC Board of Trustees. He was then re-elected to the Board of Trustees from 2007 to 2011 and 2011 to 2015. During his time on the board, Stewart helped guide the College through the 2008 recession. Reflecting upon his time as a Trustee in a 2015 interview with the JCCC Campus Ledger (now The Messenger), Stewart said, “Navigating through that difficult period of time has made JCCC a more efficient institution and has established a decision process of assessing and measuring outcomes to help direct resources to areas that are supporting our mission.”

Stewart has also served in leadership roles in many other Johnson County organizations, including:

Chairman, Overland Park Chamber of Commerce

Vice Chairman, Board of Directors, TLC for Children & Families Foundation

President, Board of Directors, Bank Administration Institute Kansas City Chapter

President, Downtown Overland Park Partnership, Inc.

President, Johnson County Housing Coalition, Inc.

President, Johnson County Community College Alumni Association

President, Board of Directors, Overland Park Heritage Foundation

Member, Board of Trustees, Olathe Medical Center

Member, Board of Directors, Olathe Public Schools Foundation

Member, Board of Directors, REACH Healthcare Foundation

Members, Board of Directors, Olathe Area Chamber of Commerce

Member, Board of Directors, Johnson County Community College Foundation

Member, Board of Directors, United Community Services

Member, Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Johnson County United Way

Member, Overland Park South Rotary Club

“Jon Stewart is a longtime friend of the College, and we could not be more excited to recognize him as the 2025 Johnson Countian of the Year,” said Joy Ginsburg, Executive Director of the JCCC Foundation. “Through his decades of service to Johnson County, Jon has truly lived JCCC’s mission to inspire learning to transform lives and strengthen communities.”

Some Enchanted Evening Gala

Stewart joins a roster of more than 40 Johnson Countians of the Year. Established in 1987, the award is presented annually at the JCCC Foundation’s Some Enchanted Evening Gala. This annual black-tie dinner that raises endowment funds for student scholarships has become one of the major social events in Johnson County and one of the most successful fundraising events in the region.

Thanks to the funds raised by the Foundation through events and other efforts, each year, more than 1,000 JCCC students receive the financial support they need to achieve their educational goals. The 2024 Johnson Countian of the Year award winners were Carl R. Gerlach and Jill R. Flint Gerlach, RN, M.S. For a complete list of previous awardees, visit the JCCC Foundation’s website.

Learn more

The 2025 Some Enchanted Evening Gala will be held on November 8, 2025, at the Overland Park Convention Center. Stephanie Sharp, owner of VoteSharp, and Marshaun Butler, Chief Operating Officer of St. Luke’s Health Kansas City, are the event co-chairs. The Foundation is currently seeking corporate sponsors for the event – contact Stephanie Sullens, Development Director, or visit the Foundation website. Sponsorships sold out in 2023 and 2024 – secure your sponsorship today before they are gone.