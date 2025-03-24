Oct 22, 1949 – Mar 12, 2025

Matthew Robert Schnug,75, died at home in Overland Park, Kansas on March 12, 2025.

Matt was born to Robert M. and Shirley Schnug on October 22,1949 while they were living in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. According to his mother he was a “very busy” and “determined” boy from the start but had a “sweet” disposition.

Matt stayed busy and determined all his life and made friends wherever he went. His younger years were spent playing outside, “working” with his grandma at the A&W, lifeguarding, doing yardwork, and cleaning the garage. He left Wisconsin a Packers fan. After moving from Wauwatosa to Overland Park in 1967 busy changed a bit as he started his senior year at Shawnee Mission South high school. He found new interests and didn’t play as many sports but found more friends. Matt graduated from SM South in 1968 and headed to the University of Kansas where, with great determination, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1972. While there he attended classes, made lifelong friends, met his future wife, Margaret, and made her friends his friends too. Despite spilling a drink in Margaret’s lap (when she called him Mike instead of Matt) on their first date and taking her to shoot rats at the Eudora dump on a second date (of great family lore), they married in 1972. With his outgoing and affable nature, Matt started a long and rewarding career in medical sales. The family grew with the addition of daughters Sara and Meredith and multiple cats. Matt drove his daughters’ carpool, packed lunches, served as a room parent, and toted the girls to activities. Neighbors were friends and kids knocked on the door for Matt to come out and play. He stayed busy but no longer cleaned the garage. For ten years the family spent summer weekends at their cabin at Lake of the Ozarks and Matt continued water skiing, taught kids to ski, fished, grilled, and entertained friends and family. In later years, the family vacationed together. He was NOT the most patient traveler, but even he could share a good laugh about a family trip to Arizona that rivaled a National Lampoon’s vacation.

Matt was an avid KU football and basketball fan and proudly served as “Master of the Brackets” during March Madness after Rob resigned. Matt resigned as “Master” earlier this year due to his struggle with his vision. In his retirement he was often on the golf course or watching sports with buddies and friends. He finally started cheering for the Chiefs but still watched the Packers, perfected smoking ribs, salmon, and burnt ends, enjoyed new restaurants, good red wine, a cigar on the screen porch, and his friends.

Matt loved family with all his heart. Family had a broad definition to him and he enjoyed any role he played in their lives.

His beloved granddaughters affectionately called him Moose or Moosie and brought the kid in him to light. They brought hours of play and joy to his life. He believed Sara and Meredith “hung the moon” and “could not have asked for better kids.” He loved and respected Chris like one of his own. He and Margaret were married for fifty-two years and together faced the challenges and experienced the joys of life. He will be in our hearts forever.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Schnug, and father-in-law Glenn Riley. He is survived by his wife Margaret Riley Schnug, daughters Sara Schnug and Meredith Schnug (Chris Lahna), granddaughters Emerson and Rowan, sister Heidi Price (Joseph), brother Mark Schnug (Sue Carpenter), many dear in-laws and friends who have stories to tell.

The family will gather privately to celebrate Matt’s life.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.