Mike Frizzell March 24, 2025 Crime & Courts Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run that happened in Overland Park last summer Overland Park Police vehicles blocked the eastbound lanes of traffic along 95th Street near Holy Cross Catholic School in July 2024 following a hit-and-run crash. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. An Overland Park woman has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash after she allegedly drove away after hitting a pedestrian along 95th Street on the Fourth of July last year. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. on July 4, 2024, in the eastbound lanes of 95th Street near Hadley Street, just east of Antioch Road. At the time, Overland Park Police said that a pedestrian, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Willet, "entered the roadway edge and was struck by a passing vehicle." The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene but eventually contacted police. Passersby found Willet by the side of the road at the entrance to Holy Cross Catholic School, 8101 West 95th St., and called 911. He was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance, where police said he later died from his injuries. According to Johnson County District Court records, prosecutors charged Chelsey Nichole Mattox, born in 1992, with one felony count of failure to stop at an accident resulting in death. The case was filed on March 12. According to jail records, Mattox, an Overland Park resident, was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on Friday, March 21, shortly before 8 a.m. She made her first appearance in court via the jail's video conference system that afternoon, where her bond was set at $5,000. Jail records show she posted bond and was released on Friday. Mattox's next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.