An Overland Park woman has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash after she allegedly drove away after hitting a pedestrian along 95th Street on the Fourth of July last year.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. on July 4, 2024, in the eastbound lanes of 95th Street near Hadley Street, just east of Antioch Road.

At the time, Overland Park Police said that a pedestrian, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Willet, “entered the roadway edge and was struck by a passing vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene but eventually contacted police.

Passersby found Willet by the side of the road at the entrance to Holy Cross Catholic School, 8101 West 95th St., and called 911. He was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance, where police said he later died from his injuries.

According to Johnson County District Court records, prosecutors charged Chelsey Nichole Mattox, born in 1992, with one felony count of failure to stop at an accident resulting in death. The case was filed on March 12.

According to jail records, Mattox, an Overland Park resident, was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on Friday, March 21, shortly before 8 a.m.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

She made her first appearance in court via the jail’s video conference system that afternoon, where her bond was set at $5,000.

Jail records show she posted bond and was released on Friday.

Mattox’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom.