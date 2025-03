A 20-year-old Johnson County man who was a Mill Valley High School graduate attending the University of Kansas died last week in a skiing accident in Colorado.

Andrew “A.J.” McDonald died Tuesday, March 18, after striking a tree on an intermediate to advanced ski run at the Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, Colorado, according to a statement from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department. He was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, according to investigators.

According to multiple social media posts, McDonald was in Colorado on a Spring Break ski trip with friends from KU, where he was attending college.

Immediately after the crash, other skiers started CPR before the Winter Park Ski Patrol arrived on the scene and took over resuscitation efforts, according to the press release.

McDonald was transported to the Denver Winter Park Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An obituary describes McDonald as “a vibrant soul whose life, though brief, touched many with his kindness, enthusiasm, and love.”

McDonald was a junior at the University of Kansas studying sports management, according to a KU spokesperson. In fall 2024, he made the university School of Education & Human Sciences’ Dean’s List.

A LinkedIn profile under McDonald’s name said he graduated from Mill Valley High School in 2022 and was currently a junior at KU also pursuing a business minor.

He was also a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity, where he served as a chaplain and brotherhood team leader, according to his obituary. The fraternity did not immediately return the Post’s request for comment.

McDonald had a passion for golf, which he displayed through his work at Canyon Farms Golf Club in Lenexa and was preparing to showcase it in an upcoming summer internship with the American Junior Golf Association, his obituary says.

McDonald was also known for his caring, gentle nature and love of connecting with others.

“He was a planner and an adventurer with an unrivaled zest for life. Known for his generous spirit and the best hugs, AJ’s sensitive and kind heart will be remembered by all who had the privilege to know him,” his obituary reads.

A visitation and funeral planned this week

A visitation is planned from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr, in Shawnee.

A funeral mass will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr. in Shawnee.

“This church holds special significance, as it is where AJ was baptized and received his early education and nurturing care,” the obituary says.

To honor McDonald, his obituary asked people to let his memory live on by being kind to others.

“In his memory, AJ encourages us all to express kindness, continue saying his name, and tell his stories,” the obituary says. “Though our relationship with him has changed, it is not over. He now watches over us as a guardian angel, reminding us to cherish each moment and hold each other close.”