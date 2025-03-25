1 man injured in rollover crash on Metcalf in Overland Park

One man has non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash at 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue late Monday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection at 5:24 p.m.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were the first to arrive at the scene.

According to recorded radio traffic, paramedics reported one SUV on its roof with all occupants out of the vehicle.

The 2015 Jeep Cherokee rolled over after being T-boned by another vehicle on the passenger side while turning from northbound Metcalf Avenue to westbound 77th Street.

The vehicle that struck the Jeep Cherokee was a Volkswagen SUV traveling southbound.

A city of Overland Park street light pole was broken off its stand by the rolled SUV, and a WaterOne fire hydrant was also struck.

The driver of the Jeep, only identified as an adult male, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen SUV, an adult male, was not injured in the crash.

Police closed the southbound lanes of Metcalf, diverting all traffic to eastbound 77th Street as they worked to investigate and remove the vehicles.

The overturned Jeep was rolled back onto its wheels and then hauled away by a tow truck.

All lanes of Metcalf reopened just before 6:35 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.