Mike Frizzell March 25, 2025 Emergency Response 1 man injured in rollover crash on Metcalf in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Emergency crews on the scene of a rollover crash near 77th and Metcalf Monday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. One man has non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash at 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue late Monday afternoon. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection at 5:24 p.m. Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were the first to arrive at the scene. According to recorded radio traffic, paramedics reported one SUV on its roof with all occupants out of the vehicle. The 2015 Jeep Cherokee rolled over after being T-boned by another vehicle on the passenger side while turning from northbound Metcalf Avenue to westbound 77th Street. The vehicle that struck the Jeep Cherokee was a Volkswagen SUV traveling southbound. A city of Overland Park street light pole was broken off its stand by the rolled SUV, and a WaterOne fire hydrant was also struck.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. The driver of the Jeep, only identified as an adult male, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance in stable condition. The driver of the Volkswagen SUV, an adult male, was not injured in the crash. Police closed the southbound lanes of Metcalf, diverting all traffic to eastbound 77th Street as they worked to investigate and remove the vehicles. The overturned Jeep was rolled back onto its wheels and then hauled away by a tow truck. All lanes of Metcalf reopened just before 6:35 p.m. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleOlathe house fire displaces 1 person, no injuries reportedNext articlePlans to relocate downtown Olathe post office stalled amid federal uncertainty LATEST HEADLINES Are Royals eyeing this Overland Park spot for new stadium? Developer says it’s ‘just a rumor’ Investigators searching for missing Olathe man say they found a body in Miami County pond HomeGrown, Kansas-based breakfast and brunch spot, readies new Merriam location Merriam mulls move to single citywide trash hauler — How residents can give input Plans to relocate downtown Olathe post office stalled amid federal uncertainty