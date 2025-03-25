September 22, 1947 — March 21, 2025

Sally Parsons Paul, 78, of Akron, Ohio passed away to be with our Lord on March 21, 2025 after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Sally will be remembered as a loving and generous person, who was dedicated to her husband and her family. No matter where life’s adventures took her, from Luxembourg to England to The Villages, FL, she found friendship and community because of her kindness and generosity.

Sally leaves behind her husband, James Paul (Akron) after 59 years of marriage. Four children. Matt (Christy) Paul of Wichita, KS, Melissa Kramer of Kansas City. KS, Mark (Tammy) Paul of Carmel, IN, Marla (David) Devereaux of Tacoma, WA and 10 beautiful grandchildren. Sally is also survived by her loving sister, Margie (Parsons) O’Brien.

Sally was preceded in death by her father, Richard Parsons; mother(s) Mary Louise and Marjory Parsons; brother, James Parsons; and sister, Deborah Parsons.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.