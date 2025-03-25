Wanda Jean (Stahl) Aikin

November 20, 1940 – March 17, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wanda Jean Aikin, age 83, on March 17, 2025.

Wanda was born in Ohio to Herbert and Mary Agnes Stahl, the first of six children. In the 50’s, the family moved to Maywood, Illinois. It was in Illinois that Wanda met and married Philip J. LaMonica and created a family with three children of her own. They lived for a while in Elmhurst before relocating to Overland Park, Kansas in 1973.

It was here that Wanda thrived and felt most at home. Wanda enjoyed socializing, tennis and the pool at Nall Hills Country Club. She loved to have fun with her friends and would participate in many club activities including plays, dances, dinners and more. She would often write and recite pun-filled poems for her friends’ and family’s special occasions. Wanda was notorious for her loud and infectious laugh. Just by walking in the door of the club, you would know that Wanda was there, and obviously having a good time.

Wanda and Philip later divorced and Wanda married Ronald Aikin. They lived in numerous locations over the years including North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. During this time, she worked at senior assisted-living facilities, which she found rewarding. Eventually, Wanda and Ron moved back to Kansas and retired.

Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law. She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Stahl and brother-in-law Edward Medeiros. Wanda is survived by her siblings and their spouses Shirley Medeiros, Kenneth (Sue) Stahl, Ronald (Pam) Stahl, and Timothy (Dawn) Stahl. She is survived by her children and their spouses Michael (Andrea) LaMonica, Michele (Kevin) O’Bryan and Philip (Janel) LaMonica, her grandchildren Dominic and Luna LaMonica, Cooper and Micaela O’Bryan, Amalie and Luke LaMonica, many nieces, nephews and their spouses and children. She is also survived by her ex-husband Ronald Aikin and his children Brandon (Abby Parker) and Chris (Liz) as well as their children.

A celebration of life will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Heart of America chapter to help fund research and support for other families living with Alzheimer’s.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.