Construction in Shawnee, particularly along Midland Drive, has prompted the city to postpone its popular annual cycling event, the Tour de Shawnee, for at least a few months.

On the official Tour de Shawnee website, the city announced that roadwork this summer, including the much-discussed I-435 Bridge project that is scheduled to resume later this week, forced the city to re-think its plans for the annual cycling event.

“KDOT’s re-decking of the southbound 435 bridge was making it difficult for us to find a route through Shawnee using our road network that would not need Midland to provide riders with the course-length options they’ve come to expect,” said Sean Keenan, recreation superintendent at Shawnee Parks and Recreation.

Traditionally held in May, the event guides cyclists through the city via a variety of different routes, ranging from 4 to 39 miles.

“It really highlights the variety of Shawnee neighborhoods, showcases our sense of ‘Hometown with Heart’, and demonstrates the variety of Shawnee’s recreational riding opportunities for families as well as the biking community,” Keenan said.

The city is eyeing an event now in August

Going into 2025, Keenan said the city knew the event would face roadblocks, both figurative and literal.

“Discussions regarding the ability to offer accessible riding routes west of 435 began in 2024 with the initial closure of Midland for repairs,” Keenan said. “At that time, we were also informed of the future projects impacting the Midland access over the next few years. We began discussions regarding the Tour and the potential for a re-imagining.”

While the event in recent years has been held in May, Keenan said moving it to August returns it to its roots, at least for this year.

“The Tour de Shawnee was originally hosted in August up until a few years ago,” he said. “This event was the initial kickoff to event season for the Parks and Recreation Department when the weather incredibly favorable for outdoor activities in our community.”

The event is a Shawnee tradition

A tradition in Shawnee since 1989, the event has become one of the city’s biggest annual celebrations, bringing both residents and out-of-towners together to go for a ride through the city.

“I think Tour de Shawnee is all about community, both for those inside the city and those who don’t live in Shawnee (to) come to participate,” Keenan said.

With this years’s postponement, the city is considering permanently moving the event back to the late summer and also exploring options for potentially re-routing the tour.

Keenan said the city is taking the opportunity to find ways to enhance the bike tour and add new elements that meet “the original mission of the Tour de Shawnee showcasing our bike-friendly opportunities and the beauty of Shawnee.”

