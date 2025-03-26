Explore Your JCPRD: Celebrating progress and looking ahead – the Johnson County Museum’s next chapter

By the Johnson County Museum

As the Johnson County Museum wraps up the successful 2019-2024 strategic plan, we are excited to look toward the future with the launch of our new 2025-2029 plan. Over the past five years, we have achieved remarkable progress, thanks to the dedication of our staff, volunteers, partners, and community. Now, as one chapter closes, another begins—one that will further strengthen our connections, deepen our storytelling, and position the museum as a cultural hub for generations to come.

Reflecting on the success of the 2019-2024 plan

The past five years have been a period of growth and transformation for the museum. Together, we have achieved milestones that continue to shape our future, including:

Educational Growth: Thousands of schoolchildren, families, and adults engaged with our educational programs, fostering a deeper understanding of local history and its relevance today.

Thousands of schoolchildren, families, and adults engaged with our educational programs, fostering a deeper understanding of local history and its relevance today. Operational Enhancements: We opened a destination museum store, merged our nonprofit partner with The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County, and improved security at two sites.

We opened a destination museum store, merged our nonprofit partner with The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County, and improved security at two sites. Community Engagement: Through partnerships with local organizations and outreach programs, we reached new audiences and enriched the community’s connection to its history.

Through partnerships with local organizations and outreach programs, we reached new audiences and enriched the community’s connection to its history. Inclusive History: We expanded our exhibits to reflect a more diverse and complete story of Johnson County, ensuring our community’s varied voices are heard and valued.

We expanded our exhibits to reflect a more diverse and complete story of Johnson County, ensuring our community’s varied voices are heard and valued. Professional Excellence: We received 17 awards across local, state, regional, and national levels, and, for the first time, earned national accreditation from the America Alliance of Museums.

Looking ahead: Our vision for 2025-2029

As we conclude the 2019-2024 plan, we are excited to unveil our new strategic direction for the next five years. The 2025-2029 plan builds on the success of the previous chapter, while focusing on deeper engagement, innovation, and growth. We aim to make the Johnson County Museum a dynamic cultural hub that sparks curiosity, fosters connections, and ensures our rich history is preserved and celebrated for future generations.

Key priorities for the next five years include:

Strengthening Community Connections: We will work to ensure that the museum remains a valuable, trusted resource for all of Johnson County by making our programs and exhibits more accessible, relevant, and impactful.

Embracing Inclusivity and Access: Our commitment to serving our entire community will grow, with initiatives like sensory-friendly experiences and expanded outreach to make the museum welcoming to all.

Our commitment to serving our entire community will grow, with initiatives like sensory-friendly experiences and expanded outreach to make the museum welcoming to all. Innovating and Growing Resources: We will explore new partnerships, expand digital access to our collections, and find creative ways to diversify our revenue streams to sustain and enhance our offerings.

We will explore new partnerships, expand digital access to our collections, and find creative ways to diversify our revenue streams to sustain and enhance our offerings. Pursuing Excellence in Preservation and Education: We will continue to elevate the quality of our exhibits and educational programs, ensuring they remain cutting-edge and engaging for all visitors.

A community effort – and how you can help

This strategic plan is not just about the museum—it’s about our community. Shaped by local input, it reflects the needs and aspirations of the people we serve. As we work to bring this vision to life, we invite you to be part of it.

Visit the museum, attend a program, explore history at Lanesfield or our main location, volunteer, or sponsor a strategic initiative. Your support makes it all possible.

Help us make history

Your generosity ensures we can continue preserving and sharing Johnson County’s rich history. Consider making a gift today to support our exhibits, educational programs, and outreach efforts. Every contribution—big or small—helps us inspire and educate for generations to come. Donate Now

Thank you

We are deeply grateful for the support we’ve received over the past strategic plan and are eager to continue our work together. The Johnson County Museum is a shared treasure, and we are excited to grow alongside the community we serve. Stay tuned for updates on upcoming events, new programs, and ways to get involved in the museum’s future.

Read the museum’s strategic plan on our website.