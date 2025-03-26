Mission Painting Tips: When do I need to paint my exterior? Part 6 – mildew and mold

Your home in Kansas City deserves to look its best and be protected from the elements. While we’ve discussed various signs that it might be time to repaint your exterior, such as chalking, caulking issues, peeling paint, fading colors, and cracking, mildew and mold are another major concern that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Mildew and mold: A hidden threat

Mildew and mold aren’t just cosmetic issues. They can cause serious damage to your home if left unchecked. Kansas City’s humid climate creates an ideal environment for these unwanted guests. Here’s what you need to know:

Why mildew and mold grow

Moisture: Frequent rain and high humidity levels provide the moisture needed for mildew and mold to thrive.

Shade: Areas of your home that receive little sunlight are more prone to mold and mildew growth.

Organic material: Dirt, pollen, and other organic matter on your home’s exterior can serve as a food source for mold and mildew.

Poor quality paint: Using paint that lacks mildew-resistant properties can accelerate the growth of mold and mildew.

Signs of mildew and mold

Discoloration: Look for black, green, or brown patches on your exterior walls.

Musty odor: A musty smell can indicate mold growth even before you see visible signs.

Texture changes: Mildew and mold can make paint appear slimy or fuzzy.

How to combat mildew and mold

Clean thoroughly: Use a solution of water and bleach to clean affected areas. This will kill existing mold and mildew and help prevent future growth. Improve ventilation: Ensure good airflow around your home. Trim back plants and trees that are too close to your walls to prevent them from overshadowing your home. Keep trees in check: Ensure that trees do not overshadow your home or grow too close to your walls, as this can create an environment conducive to mold growth. Choose the right paint: Opt for high-quality, mildew-resistant paints like Benjamin Moore Aura® or Sherwin-Williams Rain Refresh®. These are part of our “Best” tier in our Good-Better-Best package and are included in our exclusive Forever Warranty on qualifying homes. Regular maintenance: Keep your home’s exterior clean and free from organic debris that can promote mold growth.

Mission Painting’s expertise

At Mission Painting, we understand the challenges posed by Kansas City’s climate. Our team is skilled at identifying and addressing mildew and mold issues. We use the highest quality materials and meticulous techniques to ensure your home remains beautiful and protected for years to come.

Take action now

Mildew and mold are clear signs that your home’s exterior needs attention. Addressing these issues promptly can prevent further damage and costly repairs. Contact Mission Painting today to schedule a consultation and protect your home’s beauty and integrity. Stay tuned for the next part of our series, where we’ll discuss more indicators that it’s time to repaint your exterior and provide additional maintenance tips.