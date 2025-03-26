Thomas Lee Gray, Sr.

August 14, 1934 — March 23, 2025

Thomas (Tom) Lee Gray Sr., known by many as Tommy, peacefully passed away on March 23, 2025, after 90 memorable years. Tom is preceded in death by his father, John T. Gray, mother, Willie Grace Roberts Gray, brother, Gary Gray, his loving wife, Gloria Gray, and daughter, Tammy Stephenson. Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Lee Gray Jr. (Tommy), daughter-in-law, Wendy Gray, six grandchildren, Amanda Gray Brodfeuhrer (Gerek), Cody Gray (Mallory), Whiteney Stephenson (Derika), Taylor Dade (Seth), Hunter Stephenson, Madison Tersinar (Drew) and seven great grandchildren, Gwyneth and Riley Brodfeuhrer, Wyatt Gray, Lainey and Wrenlee Dade, Paige and Boone Tersinar.

Tom was born on August 14, 1934, in their family home in Dardanelle, Arkansas. His family relocated two short years later to Overland Park, Kansas, where he would spend the rest of his life. Tom graduated from Shawnee Mission Rural Hish School in 53’ where he participated in the Fins and Feather Club.

After high school, Tom started his career as a brick mason for JE Dunn Construction, while shortly thereafter, he spent a quick two years in Germany serving in the Army as an Expert Rifleman and Armored Personnel Carrier Operator in the 1st Armored Rifle Battalion 44th Infantry. Tom would then continue his career with JE Dunn where teaching the art of masonry, countless accomplishments, and many stories had on every course he laid, made bricklaying into a passion. After 43 years with JE Dunn, Tom would retire in 1999.

Everyone who knew Tom understood he was all about fishing. Tom loved bass fishing and started fishing tournaments in 1960 and continued them throughout his retirement. However, Toms biggest pride and joy were his grandkids and traveling around to their sporting events and other involvements. Close family and friends are invited to the visitation. With his big grin, Tom will truly be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Amos Family Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.