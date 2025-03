After a three-month break over winter, work rebuilding the I-435 bridge at Midland Drive in Shawnee recommences this Friday, bringing with it road closures and renewed anxieties for businesses in the area.

The closure of Midland Drive at I-435, as well as the southbound ramp from I-435 to Midland Drive, is expected to last until November when officials hope the work is completed.

Last summer, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced the project to rebuild the I-435 bridge at Midland Drive, laying out a roughly 18-month timeline for the work.

The announcement drew criticism from local businesses, including restaurants and bars like Rize N Shine and Barley’s Kitchen and Tap, who said they weren’t given enough time to prepare for the hit in business.

As the project ramps up again this spring, some of the same businesses said they’re still feeling the effects of the closures that started last year.

“We weathered it through the fall. It definitely affected us, and we just did everything we possibly could to make sure that we’re staying relevant,” Kevin Collins, general manager at Barley’s Kitchen and Tap, said.

The project is entering its third phase

Originally begun in June 2024, the first two phases of the project were completed by December, including the construction of crossovers to temporarily carry traffic through the work zone, as well as the widening of shoulders and replacing the bridge deck on northbound I-435 over Midland.

Phase 3 will include bridge improvements on the southbound I-435/Midland Drive bridge and culvert work.

What roads are closed? Drivers should expect Midland Drive at I-435, between Renner and Elmridge roads to be closed until November. KDOT says the following roads will be fully closed to traffic: Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. Westbound Midland Drive, starting at Renner Road

Eastbound Midland Drive, starting at Elmridge Road

The ramp from southbound I-435 to the Midland Drive exit KDOT says drivers on Shawnee Mission Parkway will still have access to the exit at Midland Drive. Can I take a detour? For those traveling west on Midland Drive: • Turn right (going north) on Mauer Road, then turn left (going west) on Shawnee Mission Parkway, then turn left (turning back east) onto Midland Drive. For those traveling east on Midland Drive: • Stay left on Shawnee Mission Parkway (traveling east) at juncture with Midland. After driving east, turn right (going south) onto Mauer Road, then turn left (going back west) onto Midland Drive.

The city, KDOT has been working with businesses After business owners in the area leveled criticism against the city of Shawnee and KDOT last year, officials with both have been trying to work with businesses to drive customers to the area and provide information on detours to get around the work. Last fall, Shawnee re-named the area — which contains businesses like B&B Theatres Shawnee 18 cinema, Minsky’s Pizza, Bar West and Chen’s Kitchen — “The Midland Entertainment District.” The city also installed signs throughout the area directing people to those businesses.

Slowly, business has picked back up for some.

“We feel that towards the end, people started getting used to the detours,” Collins, the general manager at Barley’s, said.

But it still hasn’t reached the level business was at before construction began last year.

“It did affect our late-night business. People started going home earlier and earlier, and even with the roads open back up, that hasn’t come back. It’s stayed away,” Collins said. “So we’ve adjusted and moved some things around, and we’re still open but later, but we’re just not seeing the business that we used to have.”

In April, the city’s efforts will ramp back up, officials said.

“Our out-reach ad campaign will re-start at the beginning of April to reach folks in Shawnee, Lenexa, and Bonner Springs,” Doug Donahoo, Shawnee’s communication director, wrote in an email to the Post. “We know the next few months will be challenging, so we greatly appreciate the continued support by Shawnee residents of all those businesses.”

“It’s just such a pain”

With spring typically a time for graduation parties and other celebrations, Collins is hoping that can help his bar and grill regain some lost ground.

“Springtime is one of our busiest times, so we’re going to see how that affects us with booking our private rooms for banquets and for graduations and so on and so forth. Hopefully, that doesn’t affect us too much,” he said.

Residents in the area are also feeling the dread of the road closures again.

At the 7-Eleven on Midland Drive, Scott Sutherland was pumping gas and lamenting the upcoming construction.

“I hate that it’s starting up again. Truly, I do. The weather just started getting nice and now it’s this,” he said, pointing to a detour sign in the distance.

“I know, they have to finish the job. But it’s such a pain to get around and I just feel bad for all of these businesses taking the hit for this,” he said. “I know my friends and family have gone out less around here because of it.”

The city, businesses ask for continued support

As construction ramps back up, both the city of Shawnee and local businesses ask people to continue to support those who will be affected by the detours.

“The city is encouraging all of Shawnee to support all the businesses in the Midland Entertainment District,” Donahoo said. “Whether it’s taking your family to a weekend breakfast, ordering a pizza on a Friday night, enjoying a weeknight dinner, or checking out the latest blockbuster movie, there are lots of options to get out of the house and let someone else take care of meal prep.”

The businesses, in turn, will be doing all they can to get people’s patronage.

“We’re going to be aggressive with what we have to do to manage the business on our end, but we know we’ll be fine and we’ll make it through and we’ll be on the other side of this one when it’s all done,” Collins said. “Hopefully construction doesn’t get delayed too much with spring weather, and they’re able to get ahead and stay ahead, and they get the project done early.”

Go deeper: Lengthy project to improve I-435 bridge in Shawnee begins — What drivers should know