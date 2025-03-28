November 16, 1944 – March 7, 2025

Edwin “Ted” Swartz, 80, passed away at the University of Kansas Medical Center on March 7, 2025.

Ted was born November 16, 1944, in Blain, Pennsylvania, to Helen and Ralph Swartz, who was serving in the Army in Europe at the time. Ted grew up in the Harrisburg area and attended Shippensburg University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Ted worked in human resources for United Telecommunications for many years. His career took him to the Kansas City area in the early 1980s to work in the company’s national headquarters. He stayed with the company as it merged with Sprint, and he retired as its Human Resources Officer in 2002.

After retirement, Ted moved to Lawrence and thoroughly enjoyed everything a college town has to offer. He was a dedicated volunteer usher at the Lied Center of Kansas for many years, working at events ranging from touring Broadway shows to KU School of Music performances to local dance-school recitals. He loved staying active and was a member of the early-morning workout crew at the Sports Pavilion Lawrence, spending several hours each morning completing a circuit between various exercise machines and the indoor track.

A lifelong lover of music, Ted played trumpet in civic bands. In Pennsylvania, he was a member of a dance band that played standards, swing, and jazz. After moving to Kansas, he was a member of the Olathe Civic Band.

Ted’s midlife move to Kansas opened a window to a new passion: hiking in Colorado. Family vacations that had previously revolved around Atlantic Ocean beaches now turned into a week of hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, with a home base in Estes Park. He loved the beautiful views, a steady pace of exertion, and the endless (and often fruitless) pursuit of viewing elusive bighorn sheep.

He is preceded in death by his wife Carole R. Swartz. He is survived by his daughter Heather (Paul) McComas, his sister Carolyn (Gene) Linn, his brother Peter (Louise) Swartz, and his niece Jill (Marcus) Rafiee and nephews Jon (Linda) Linn and Michael (Marisa) Swartz. He will be greatly missed by all, but the funny stories and good times will be dearly remembered.

Anyone interested in making a charitable gift in Ted’s memory may do so with the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence or Friends of the Lied Center of Kansas (contact Kelli Szrot at kelliszrot@ku.edu or 785-864-2788).

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.