Sep 06, 1984 – Mar 22, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved, brother, son, and grandson, Hayes Abersold Humphries, who passed away on March 22, 2025, at the age of 40.

Born on September 6, 1984, in Overland Park, KS, Hayes was a cherished, charismatic soul whose life touched all who knew him. Hayes attended Blue Valley Northwest and Blue Valley West High Schools, was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, and a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a degree in Hospitality Management. His kind heart, generous spirit, and vibrant energy left a lasting impact on his family and friends. To say Hayes was one of a kind, is a testament to the limits of the English language.

He is survived by his loving parents, Paula Pentz Abersold Humphries and George McGowin Humphries III, his grandfather, George McGowin Humphries II, and his twin brother, Grant McGowin Humphries. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Nell Towns Humphries, Paul Raymond Abersold, and Stella Jewel Pentz Abersold.

A celebration of life ceremony for family and friends is yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayside Waifs (Donate – Wayside Waifs), in his honor.

