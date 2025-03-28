December 9, 1936 — March 26, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Karl J. Yehle passed away on March 25, 2025. Karl was born in Maryville, Mo. to Dorothy and Ralph Yehle. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1959. He met his wife Paula at Mizzou and they were married in

1960. From their first date on campus to traveling abroad, they shared 64 years of good times.

Karl was President and CEO for 30 years of Smith & Yehle, Inc., a Kansas City advertising agency. He oversaw the company’s administrative and creative work and produced 100 television commercials. He won three CLIO award certificates for excellence in advertising, was named Advertising Executive of Year by Kansas City Ad Club and was a board member of the Ad Club. He was Chairman of the National Advertising Network, a network of 50 advertising agencies located in the United States, England, Japan, and Switzerland. He was a contributing editor to the The Journal of Financial Advertising & Marketing, which was sponsored by The New York Times.

Karl was a member of the Advertising Advisory Committee for the University of Missouri School of Journalism and the Northwest Missouri State University Communication Professionals committee. Over the years, he served as a mentor to many college students and young people in advertising.

At Mizzou, he was a President of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Among other activities at the university, he was sports editor of the yearbook, Savitar, and an officer in the Inter-Fraternity Council. Later he became President of Phi Kappa Psi Alumni Association of Kansas City.

Karl was active in several civic and charitable organizations including: President of the Leukemia Society of Mid-America; Chairman of the Communication Committee, K.C. Chamber of Commerce; President 6-11 Club of The Kansas City Club; Director of the Year, Junior Achievement of Middle America; board member, America Diabetes Society; executive committee member, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, and Overland Park Friends of Art.

Karl is survived by his wife Paula who he described as “the nicest woman in the United States”

Other survivors include son Keith (who also is a Phi Psi), daughter-in-law Christina, grandchildren Brooke and Heather of Albuquerque, NM; daughter Kathy Johnson, son-in-law Greg, grandson Davis and granddaughter Katrina of Mission, KS. Brother Mark and sister-in-law Phyllis of Kearny, MO.

The family truly appreciates the care team at Heritage of Overland Park and the hospice care from Ascend.

In lieu of flowers, Karl suggested memorial contributions to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas or Wayside Waifs.

Visitation

Thursday, April 10, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Church of the Nativity

3800 W 119th St, Leawood, KS 66209

Mass

Thursday, April 10, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Church of the Nativity

3800 W 119th St, Leawood, KS 66209

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.