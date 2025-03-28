Larry Dean Berg, 88, of Olathe, passed away March 18, 2025, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Butte, Nebraska to Jacob and Kathrina (Boes) Berg, on March 27, 1936.

Larry joined the Navy in 1953, training as an air traffic controller. During his time in the Navy, he was proud to be an original crew member of the USS Independence CVA – 62. Among his accomplishments, he was certified in advanced radar training and received his private pilot’s license. In 1973, he retired from Active duty as a Chief Petty Officer. He remained in the inactive fleet reserve until 1983, when he became fully retired. Larry met his future wife, Marcia Gillespie, of almost 55yrs at a roller rink in the suburbs of Chicago. They were married on June 15, 1957, from this union they raised two daughters. After retirement from the Navy, he had a second career in the automotive industry. He also enjoyed spending time on his small farm tending to his personal garden, bee keeping, and raising rabbits, ducks and chickens. He fully retired at the age of 72, to take care of Marcia, and spend time with his family.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marcia; and all 8 of his siblings.

He is survived by his daughters, Victoria Berg (Denise Oliver), Barbara Davis; grandson, Jacob (Emily) Berg; 2 great-grandsons, Logan Hardesty, Dean Berg; and a loving extended family.

Services will be held at a later day.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.