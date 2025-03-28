Margaret “Maggie” Anne Mason

September 16th, 1930 – March 21st, 2025

Margaret Anne Mason, lovingly known as Maggie, was born on September 16, 1930, on the British Army base on the island of Malta to Major William and Florence Griffiths. She was the fourth of six children and is survived by her youngest sister, Frances Walker, of Kent, England. Maggie passed away on March 21, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 94. Her life was a testament to devotion, kindness, and an unyielding spirit of adventure.

Maggie’s journey through life was marked by dedication and compassion. As a Registered Nurse and Midwife, she touched countless lives with her nurturing heart and skilled hands. Her career was not just a profession but a calling, and she served with grace and empathy throughout her years of service. Her career started in Sheffield, England, and continued with a move to London, then across the Atlantic to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where she met David Mason. They were married for 53 years.

Following David’s career with Chevron Oil, Maggie and David moved from Calgary to Brea, California, to Denver, Colorado, to Houston, Texas, before coming to Lakeview Village in 2015. Each new home brought new friends and new adventures into their lives. Maggie gathered dear and precious friends along the way.

Her unwavering devotion to her family and countless friends was evident in all she did. Maggie had many passions; she was an avid reader, a devoted gardener, Scrabble and crossword master, and a curious lifelong learner. Her adventurous spirit took her traveling to various corners of the world, always greeting new experiences with a warm and generous heart. She was also an excellent cook, whose kitchen served as a gathering place for loved ones. Maggie felt absolute joy swimming, biking and hiking rain or shine through nature’s beauty and sharing these moments with those closest to her.

Maggie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Mason. She is survived by her loving daughters, Joanne Murrie and her husband Drew, Judith Little and her husband Wayne, and Elizabeth Sears and her husband Mike. Her legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren: David Murrie, Jackson Murrie, Peter Sears, Jonathan Sears, Harrison Murrie, Margaret Little, and Audrey Little.

Maggie’s Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 12th, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the Heritage Activity Room at Lakeview Village, 9100 Park St., Lenexa, KS 66214. Friends and family are invited to join in a happy hour following the service, as we remember and honor a remarkable woman who brought joy and kindness into the lives of all who knew her.

Donations in Maggie’s honor can be made to Project1020, the homeless shelter hosted at Maggie’s church, Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church. Project1020.org/donate or Lakeview Village Foundation 9100 Park Street, Lenexa KS 66215.

