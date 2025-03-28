July 2nd, 1980 – March 24th, 2025

Stephen Hugh English, our beloved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend, passed away on March 24, 2025, after suffering from a stroke on March 21, 2025. Uncle Steve, as his niece and nephews lovingly referred to him, was born on July 2, 1980, in Norman, Oklahoma. He was a young forty-four years old at the time of his death.

Steve grew up in Prairie Village, Kansas, and was very active playing baseball and basketball. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1999 and then attended Kansas State University, where he became a lifelong Wildcat, and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Management in 2004. He met friends everywhere he went and would give any of them the shirt off of his back. He deeply impacted the lives of countless friends. Since his stroke last week, his friends have shown up in droves to support him and his family. Those closest to him remained by his side until the very end.

Within the last couple of years, Steve met his girlfriend, Heather Harris. He has been noticeably happier since they met, and the fact that their relationship has been cut short is a tragedy. They filled each other’s hearts with happiness.

Uncle Steve took an active role in the lives of his niece and nephews. He planned special events with each one, taking Hudson fishing and to Legoland, and the others to Royals games, the aquarium and the Big XII basketball tournament. His niece, London, says the best tea party she ever had was with Uncle Steve. Recently he helped coach his nephew Everett’s 4th grade basketball team to a championship with his brother Brad. Brad and Steve were also gearing up to coach his nephew Emmett’s 8th grade baseball team together. The entire family treasures each and every moment we spent with Steve. His storytelling ability was unmatched, as was his comic relief, memorable smile and infectious laugh.

Steve is survived by his parents, Steve and Jamie, his sister Tara (Shannon), and brothers Brad (Alexandra) and Scott, his girlfriend Heather, and his dog Moose. His memory lives on with his niece and nephews, Hudson and London Sonnier, and Emmett and Everett English.

A memorial service is to be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Church of the Resurrection – Downtown at 1601 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri. Free parking is available at the lot accessible at the entry gate of 17th Street between Grand and McGee. A celebration of life will follow at Boulevard Brewing Company at 2534 Madison Ave, Kansas City, Missouri from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM on the 4th Floor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Breakthrough T1D, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and may be mailed to Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF, PO Box 5021 Hagerstown MD 21741-5021 or through the website at https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/Donation2?2374.donation=form1&df_id=2374&mfc_pre f=T

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.