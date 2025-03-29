Shawnee police and firefighters are investigating a deadly apartment fire that happened late Friday evening near 65th Street and Nieman Road.

Firefighters from three area departments were called to 6506 Barton Cir., in the Pinegate West apartments, at 7:27 p.m. The complex is just east of Gum Springs Park.

“Upon arrival, crews encountered fire coming from one unit and worked quickly to bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby units,” Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said in a post on social media.

As one crew began attacking the fire, a second searched the same apartment to see if anyone was still inside.

Rittman said one injured person was found during the search, and medical treatment was provided to that person outside the building.

A Post reporter was at the scene as police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics performed life-saving measures.

Shawnee Police Detective Sergeant Josh Bayless confirmed to the Post that the person, only identified as a male, died at the scene.

At 7:27 p.m. tonight, the Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department, Overland Park Fire Department, Consolidated Fire District No. 2, and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to an apartment fire in the 6500 block of Barton Circle. Upon arrival, crews encountered fire… pic.twitter.com/JqjCvi6ERT — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) March 29, 2025

The fire was contained in one apartment and controlled in less than 15 minutes.

A damage estimate has not been released.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 responded to the initial fire call and assisted at the scene.

A stretch of 65th Street was closed from Nieman Road to Flint Street for a time due to several emergency vehicles parked there.

The cause of the fire and the man’s death are being investigated by Shawnee police detectives and fire investigators, along with the Johnson County Crime Lab and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators remained at the involved apartment into the early-morning hours of Saturday.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation can contact Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150.