Your Library: Career resources abundant at the Library – ‘We should help everyone’

Whether you are new to the job market, or find yourself looking for work in mid-career, you don’t have to face the daunting challenges alone. Johnson County Library is the perfect place to start.

“There is a lot of help available,” explained Librarian Bryan Voell. “We can help you either directly or by connecting you to the resources you need.”

Many people who are looking for work, or looking to enhance their job skills, may think of the Library for its book collection. And that’s an important part of the career resources. There are many books to help people explore career options or help them write and refine their resumes. But the help doesn’t stop in the stacks.

The online resources that can be accessed at no cost with a Library card are, in the words of one job seeker who uses the Library, “simply amazing.”

Dave, who asked that his full name not be used because he is currently employed, said he is working on some “proactive upskilling” as he awaits a possible layoff Career Resources Abundant at the Library: ‘We should help everyone’ for contract workers like himself amid the current economic times.

“I see the writing is on the wall,” he said. “I am trying to stay up to date with my skills and be ready.”

Dave was not aware of the breadth of Library resources until his most recent job predicament and said he is concentrating on training opportunities in his particular areas of expertise: marketing and writing. As he scours the help-wanted ads, he sees what types of skills and training are being sought for jobs in his field.

“My goal is to make sure my skills and knowledge align with the jobs I am applying for,” he said. If he needs new training or a particular skill for a job he wants, there are resources at the Library to help him fill the gap.

Dave has been using resources through Udemy. This service offers thousands of on-demand video courses taught by vetted subject matter experts. Young and old students can learn new skills and brush up others in the areas of tech, business and more.

“The courses are good, I’m learning a lot and it’s free,” Dave said.

Another of the more popular resources is Brainfuse. This online service offers a writing lab where people can get feedback from professionals within a day, test preparation help and the opportunity to create a customized learning plan to focus on the skills and knowledge they need for the job they are seeking.

“Plus,” Voell said, “you can work with vetted job coaches. There is live tutoring (2-11 p.m. daily) for students who want help preparing for interviews, writing resumes or cover letters and more.”

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the Library hosted several virtual programs on careers and job seeking. Those proved so popular that the Library recorded a series of seminars for Library OnDemand, pre-recorded programs at youtube.com/jocolibrary that community members can watch anywhere, anytime that is convenient for them.

The Job and Career Accelerator is another tool for job seekers. It offers detailed information on a variety of occupations, help with resumes and cover letters, plus local and national job postings.

In addition, job seekers can also find information to connect with resources outside the Library, such as the KansasWorks and the Kansas City Workforce Partnership.

KansasWorks is a free service that helps match employers and job seekers. It assists with resume writing and posting, offers career fairs and other services. Workforce Partnership operates a local workforce development board and a career center in Johnson County.

Each Johnson County Library location has a career board with information about nonprofit employment opportunities, training and more. The information posted on the board is vetted by Library staff. (The boards are not for for-profit companies seeking employees.)

Voell said the Library recognizes that people learn in different ways and at different speeds. That is one reason there are so many opportunities to access the information job seekers need to be successful. Some of the online resources, for instance, allow people to create accounts and go at their own pace through the training materials. There are sample tests available so students can practice the material before taking it “for real” to achieve certification.

One part of job seeking that has become more confusing for some people is the online application process. For one thing, it takes a computer and usually an email address. A lot of companies also use artificial intelligence to screen applications for key skills or experience.

“We can help people with this,” Voell said.

In fact, he said a great place for people to start would be the Questions Desk at their Johnson County Library branch. There, you can find someone who knows the resources available and what you might need, depending on your particular situation.

“You can come to the Library, and we should be able to find something to help you, from books to one-on-one coaching to help with your resume,” Voell said. “We can point people to resources to learn what kind of education they might need for a particular job they are interested in.”

For job seekers who might not have a home computer or internet access, they can use the Library’s. Many patrons also reserve quiet study rooms for virtual interviews.

“These are some incredible resources,” Voell said. “If you are just getting started, if you’re looking for a new job or you’ve been laid off — start at the Library and we can help.”

Johnson County Library offers an array of resources to support your career development and financial well-being. Visit jocolibrary.org/research to explore career development, personal finance and consumer information resources.

