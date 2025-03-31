1 man dead, 1 man in custody following Olathe shooting

One man is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting on Saturday night in Olathe.

In a news release Sunday morning, Olathe Police Sgt. John Moncayo said officers were called to the 1400 block of East Mart-Way Circle at 9:54 p.m. Saturday to investigate an unknown call for the police.

The address officers responded to is a quadruplex just northeast of North Ridgeview Road and East Harold Street, directly behind Washington Elementary School and Santa Fe Trail Middle School.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old male suffering from multiple wounds,” Moncayo said. “He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Recorded radio traffic initially reported the incident as a stabbing. Moncayo said their investigation later revealed that the incident was a shooting.

Police set a perimeter to search the area of the Mart-Way Circle address for any potential suspects.

A K-9 unit from the Lenexa Police Department also responded to the neighborhood.

“A 25-year-old male was contacted and taken into custody,” Moncayo said. “Charges are pending the results of the investigation.”

Johnson County Adult Detention Center booking logs show that the suspect is a resident of the address on East Mart-Way Circle.

The man was arrested at 10:16 p.m. on Saturday and booked into jail at 7:04 a.m. Sunday.

He is currently held without bond on a pending charge of second-degree intentional murder.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until proper notifications are made.

Moncayo confirmed to the Post that the victim and suspect were known to each other before Saturday night’s incident.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information that may assist them to call 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.