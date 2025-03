From a new city administrator to park renovations, 2024 was a time of evolution and growth for the city of Shawnee, with more changes on the way.

That was the message underlying Mayor Micky Sandifer’s State of the City address, delivered Thursday at the Aztec Shawnee Theater in downtown Shawnee. It was Sandifer’s second address he’s given as mayor since being elected in 2023.

Here are four takeaways from the Shawnee 2025 State of the City address, which can be viewed in its entirety at the city’s Facebook page here.

Shawnee hired new people to prominent positions

Sandifer voiced pride in the new hires at city hall, including City Manager Paul Kramer, who was hired last May.

“In just his first year on the job, Paul has strengthened our team,” Sandifer said.

Also being celebrated were new Deputy City Manager Colin Duffy, Assistant City Manager Lauren Grashoff and Public Works Director Kevin Manning.

“I believe this new generation of leaders will continue that proud lineage of commitment and service to our residents,” Sandifer said.

After a tumultuous time of city shakeups and the departure of some prominent staffers, Sandifer said that the city government’s bond and professionalism has been strong.

“Despite leadership changes leading to uncertain futures, at no point did the hard work of our city staff falter. At no point did their dedication waver,” he said. “Indeed, every step of the way, I was left more and more in awe of the work accomplished on the day-to-day, day-in, day-out basis.”

Sandifer noted big park and road projects

Big changes to the area were celebrated, like renovations at Gum Springs Park, which was completed in February 2024.

In addition, projects scheduled for this year, including renovations to Garrett Park and a resurfacing project currently happening at Erfurt Park, as well as a resurfacing project at Shawnee Mission Parkway, from Kansas Highway 7 to Interstate 435 promise even more change.

Sandifer also touted the recently dubbed the Midland Entertainment District, the name the city has given to businesses on or near Midland Drive, that continue to be affected by the ongoing I-435 bridge replacement project.

“The Midland Entertainment District will once again be a hub for dining and activities for families and visitors,” he promised.

Sandifer highlighted city staff achievements

Four departments in Shawnee continue their streak of being nationally accredited, meaning they each meet a set of standards for outstanding performance. Those include the police, fire, public works and parks and recreation departments.



Outside of Shawnee city government, Sandifer also paid homage to the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce, which earned a five-star accreditation.

“Of more than 7,000 chambers in the US, only 1% has earned this designation,” he said.

Sandifer said the accomplishments of its city staff and Chamber put Shawnee in “rarified air.”

“Shawnee is one of only six cities in the entire United States to boast all four city departments and the Chamber of Commerce earning accreditation,” he said. “That’s quite an achievement.”

Along with that, the city’s finance department was also highlighted for winning its 19th consecutive Government Finance Officers Association Award for Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

Address put local high teams in spotlight

Sandifer also took time in Thursday’s address to highlight a number of high school athletics teams’ on-field and on-court achievements over the past 12 months.

Those included:

Mill Valley High School and Maranatha Academy volleyball teams taking home state titles

The Mill Valley cheer squad winning the Kansas Class 6A Cheer State Championship

Shawnee Mission Northwest High School cheerleaders getting 10th in the nation in the large-class category of Game Day Coed Varsity at the National Cheerleaders Association’s 2025 High School Nationals.

Shawnee Mission Northwest boys basketball team repeating as Kansas Class 6A state champions earlier this month

Sandifer also honored students in Shawnee who were National Merit Award semifinalists, including:

Mia Deeble, Willie Lin and Jackson Weems from Shawnee Mission Northwest;

Carter Tollman and Shubh Patel from Mill Valley;

and Ava Oglesby and Oliver Evans from Maranatha.

“All of the accomplishments of these students in the classroom and beyond are thanks to the community that surrounds them. That is why I’m so proud to have the representatives from Shawnee,” Sandifer said.