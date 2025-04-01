November 20, 1958 — March 27, 2025

Overland Park

Charles Edward Cain, 66, of Overland Park, passed away March 27, 2025. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Midwest Transplant Network

Charles was born on November 20, 1958, in Sedalia, MO, to Darrell and Jonell (Ward) Cain. He graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and attended KU before ultimately graduating from UMKC. Charles retired from Individual Assurance Company as vice president after 28 years of service.

Charles loved tinkering and building things, and enjoyed watching KU basketball, the KC Chiefs and the Royals. He was known for making homemade ice cream using his grandmother’s secret recipe, a tradition which will be passed down.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Robert Abbott. Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of 43 years; four children: Charles Clay Cain, Laura Jo Miller and husband Miles, Elizabeth Anne Cain, and Bridget Louise Cain; three grandchildren: Hailey Marie Peters-Brown, Miles Everett Miller, and Thomas Charles Miller; his stepmother, Barbara Earnshaw Cain; siblings: Darrell Ward Cain, Susan McElwain, Steve Cain, and Carolyn Johnson; his stepbrother, Paul Abbott; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.