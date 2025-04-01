Nov 08, 1941 – Mar 31, 2025

Donald (Don) Hugh Bonar of Prairie Village, Kansas shuffled off his mortal coils on March 31 after a wonderful and rich life. He leaves behind his beloved wife Sandy, two terrific daughters, Jennifer Roe and Sarah Albert, sons-in-law Gordon Roe and Stewart Albert, four grandchildren, his older brother Tom and niece Susan, and hundreds of friends across the country and around the globe.

Don was born in Miami, Arizona on November 8th in 1941, the second son of very patient parents Eugene and Margaret Bonar. Don grew up in Olathe, which could not have been a better or more supportive place for a rather rambunctious and curious boy to prosper. Graduating from Olathe High, and the University of Kansas Don worked at Hallmark Cards for 27 years.

Beyond the joys of family life, Don loved to travel, meeting fascinating people with Sandy at his side. Don also maintained a large circle of friends, some going back as far as grade school. He loved to trade jokes, tell tall tales, and share laughs with schoolmates, golfing buddies, car guys, fishing pals, and more. These friendships were a valued part of his world that helped smooth the normal bumps and bruises of life. He thanks all his family and friends for bringing him so much joy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 8021 Granada, Prairie Village, KS on April 5, 2025, 10:00-12:00. Memorial contributions may be made with deep appreciation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.