June 13, 1933 — March 26, 2025

Merriam, Kansas

Frances Mae Coulter was born June 13, 1933 in McArthur, Arkansas to the late Jessie Lewis Keeton and Clara Lou Miles. She left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at the age of 91.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Lacy Jr. Coulter, 2 sons Bobby Coulter & Lacy Coulter, two daughter-in-laws Linda Coulter and Kelly Lynn Coulter, six sisters Gladys Snow, Gracie Rial, Nellie Sanson, Regina Ingle, Ruby Wells and Loretta “Sug” Orrell and one brother Marvin Keeton.

She is survived by her children David (Toni) Coulter, Sharon (Paul) Yoder and Kelly Coulter. Grandchildren Eric Coulter, Mindy Brinker, Joe and Josh Coulter, Kiersty Coulter, Ashlee Burdick, and nine great grandchildren and one brother Dr. Dale Keeton.

Visitation

Saturday, April 5, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Saturday, April 5, 2025

12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Burial

Saturday, April 5, 2025

1:00 – 1:15 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.