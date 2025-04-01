Obituaries April 1, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Frances Mae Coulter Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL June 13, 1933 — March 26, 2025 Merriam, Kansas Frances Mae Coulter was born June 13, 1933 in McArthur, Arkansas to the late Jessie Lewis Keeton and Clara Lou Miles. She left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at the age of 91. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Lacy Jr. Coulter, 2 sons Bobby Coulter & Lacy Coulter, two daughter-in-laws Linda Coulter and Kelly Lynn Coulter, six sisters Gladys Snow, Gracie Rial, Nellie Sanson, Regina Ingle, Ruby Wells and Loretta “Sug” Orrell and one brother Marvin Keeton. She is survived by her children David (Toni) Coulter, Sharon (Paul) Yoder and Kelly Coulter. Grandchildren Eric Coulter, Mindy Brinker, Joe and Josh Coulter, Kiersty Coulter, Ashlee Burdick, and nine great grandchildren and one brother Dr. Dale Keeton. Visitation Saturday, April 5, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Funeral Service Saturday, April 5, 2025 12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Burial Saturday, April 5, 2025 1:00 – 1:15 pm (Central time) Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleMary Lou Niebling