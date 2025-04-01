October 1, 1926 — March 27, 2025

Overland Park

Joan M. Finney, 98, of Overland Park, passed away March 27, 2025 at home. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 3rd, from 10-10:30 am, Rosary at 10:30am and Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00am, all at St. Michael the Archangel, Leawood. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Joan was born on October 1, 1926 in Bucklin, Missouri. She grew up in Marceline and married Winson Finney on July 22, 1946. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage before his passing in 2009.

Joan abided by four principles in life: work hard, study hard, use your money wisely, and don’t be hateful. She was driven to succeed in her career, first at the Kansas Turnpike Authority and later at Associated Aviation Underwriters, where she went on to become a supervisor. She was always well-informed and was an avid newspaper reader, keeping up on politics and current events. Joan was dignified, meticulous, and did not hold grudges.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Candise Cole and son-in-law, Sherman Cole; two grandchildren, Michael Sherman Cole (John Lucas) and Sydna Anne Ono (Andrew); two great grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Ono and Michael David Ono.

Joan was a hardworking, wonderful mother and loved her grandchildren more than anything else in this world. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation

Thursday, April 3, 2025

10:00 – 10:30 am (Central time)

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church

14251 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66224

Rosary

Thursday, April 3, 2025

10:30 – 11:00 am (Central time)

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church

14251 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66224

Mass

Thursday, April 3, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church

14251 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66224

