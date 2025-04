Leawood Police say a suspect is in custody after multiple callers on Tuesday afternoon reported a “suspicious male” running through backyards and jumping fences in a residential area near State Line Road.

In a press release Tuesday night, Leawood Police Capt. Jason Ahring said 911 calls began coming in around 4:50 p.m. reporting sightings of the man “carrying an object that appeared to be smoking.”

The sightings occurred between 97th and 104th streets, from State Line to Sagamore roads.

Some callers advised police they believed the man was carrying a gun.

Ahring said responding officers quickly located the man, who did have a gun, and took him into custody.

“At this time there is no known threat to the community and all known parties involved have been contacted by law enforcement,” Ahring said.

The suspect had minor injuries when he was arrested, Ahring said.

There were no reported injuries to any residents or police officers.

Ahring said the incident remains under investigation and any potential criminal charges will be referred to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents who live the area who may have video recordings of the incident or man are asked to contact the Leawood Police Department at 913- 642-7700 or email at tips@leawood.org.