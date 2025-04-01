Lois Hoefer

August 22, 1937 — March 21, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

To livestream the mass: https://www.cureofars.com/funeral

Our beloved mother, Lois Elaine Hoefer, age 87, died peacefully March 21, 2025. Lois was born on August 27, 1937, in Somerset, Pennsylvania to Park and Alma (Shaffer) Mull, the third of eight children.

At the age of 19, Lois moved to Kansas City, Missouri to attend the TWA Stewardess School. She discovered she feared flying and decided to stay grounded at Harzfeld’s department store. Soon thereafter, she met Don and they were married on October 25, 1958, beginning their 54 years together.

In the early years they resided in Kansas City, Missouri, Mission, KS and settled in Overland Park, Kansas, where she was a stay-at-home mother raising three children.

After her children reached school age, she began a 15-year career in food service with the Shawnee Mission School District with her final years as the Cafeteria Manager at Shawnee Mission West High School, where she was a favorite of the coaches and athletes.

In her retirement, Lois enjoyed many years volunteering with the Ladies of Charity creating ceramics, quilts and wreaths for their Holiday Boutique. She also spent many hours volunteering at Seton Center.

Lois took pride in her home and hosted many holiday gatherings with her extended family. Her commitment to family was never more evident than the many years she cared for Don, who was diagnosed with early on-set Alzheimer’s.

Lois will be greatly missed by her family, Greg (Julie), Mary Mapes (Phil), and Jim; grandchildren Anna, Isabelle, Derek (Whitney), Collin (Paula), and Trey (Lara); great grandchildren Grace, Grant and Rafael.

She leaves behind her remaining siblings Fred, Ken and Sue as well as numerous cherished in-laws, nieces and nephews. The many family and friends who have preceded her in death now welcome her with open arms.

Her family gives a special gratitude to the devoted staff and caregivers of Care Haven Homes and Advanced Hospice.

Lois’ funeral Mass will be held at Cure Of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road Leawood, KS on Friday March 28th at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Rosary starting at 10:00 a.m. and visitation afterwards. Burial will be at Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Donations may be made in Lois’ honor to the Ladies of Charity and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.