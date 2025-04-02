A message from Starlight: Celebrate 75 years of Starlight this summer

For 75 years, Starlight has been a unique part of summer in Kansas City! It all started in 1950 with the historical pageant, Thrills of a Century, as part of the centennial celebration for the city of Kansas City, Missouri. Since then, Starlight has presented hundreds of Broadway musicals and popular concerts to thousands of Kansas Citians, inspiring stories to last a lifetime.

A new look

Exciting venue improvements including two new paved parking lots will greet visitors this year. Plus, two new towers have been added to the stage house to help support a new robust production truss and light bridge for enhanced production capabilities.

The 2025 AdventHealth Broadway Season features stories that celebrate friendship, family, joy, and connection. Reserve your tickets for these shows today!

Mean Girls

May 20-25

Featuring a script by Tina Fey, Mean Girls gives you a peek into the ups and downs of high school friendships.

School of Rock

June 3-8

Based on the hit movie, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock – The Musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

July 22-27

Ain’t Too Proud is the electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits.

Disney’s Frozen

August 5-10

For the first time in forever, experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm! Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

Life of Pi

September 16-21

Based on Yann Martel’s best-selling novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, the play Life of Pi is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation.

Tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com, by phone at (816) 363-7827, or in person at the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.