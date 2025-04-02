July 5, 1933 — March 30, 2025

Charles M. Clark, Jr., 91, passed away March 30, 2025. Visitation will be Thursday, April 3 from 1-2pm followed by services at 2pm, all at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Charlie was born on July 5, 1933 in Lebo, Kansas, to Charles and Rhoda (Taylor) Clark. He married his high school sweetheart, Marie, in 1954. Charlie worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 40 years. He was a member of the Overland Park Christian Church for over 30 years and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Stanley (now Village Presbyterian Church) for over 10 years. He was an assistant Boy Scout Master for several years. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, tending to his lawn, and tinkering with cars. Charlie and Marie shared countless adventures together and loved to travel.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Marie, of 67 years, and a daughter, Kelly Tally. He is survived by his son, Dan Clark; daughter, Lori Heavilin; grandchildren: Andrew Clark (Brianne), Brooke Heavilin, Cole Heavilin, Bryan Killman and Amber Killman; 12 great grandchildren; and sister, Ila Mae Boorman.

Visitation

Thursday, April 3, 2025

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.