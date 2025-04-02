Dorothy Callahan

June 25, 1933 — March 29, 2025

Olathe

Dorothy Louise Callahan,91, Olathe, passed away March 29, 2025.

Dorothy was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and completed high school in Rapid City, South Dakota. Her heart and soul often referred back to times growing up in the “bad lands,” evidenced by her desire to collect ” Black Hills gold.”

She married Leon Perry in July 1956. She was an Air Force veteran and loved her service as a flight attendant. She received her Bachelors of Science in 1959 and Master of Arts from Northeast Missouri State 1969. She was an elementary teacher, junior high and high school teacher before she retired in 1994. She greatly valued the esteem of the noble occupation of sharing her knowledge and adored others in her profession.

After retirement, Dorothy loved the freedom that travel had to offer taking many excursions and ocean cruising.

Dorothy was an avid pool player and took particular joy in beating male opponents!

Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter in 2019 and her parents, John (1968) and Grace (1975). She is survived by a son, Douglas, two brothers: John and Raymond; three granddaughters: Angela, Erin,Kristin and four great-grandchildren.

Private family services.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.