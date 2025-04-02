Jo Ann Hagen

October 9, 1934 — March 20, 2025

OVERLAND PARK

JoAnn Marilyn Hagen, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Overland Park, KS, on March 20, 2025, with her Bible resting on her lap.

Born in Sioux Falls, SD, on October 9, 1934, JoAnn grew up on a farm, where she developed a strong work ethic through daily chores such as gathering eggs and milking cows. That dedication and resilience remained with her throughout her life.

She graduated from Harrisburg High School, where she was honored as Homecoming Queen, before beginning her career as a nurse’s aide at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. In 1954, she married Verlyn Hagen, and together, they shared a love for aviation—flying for pleasure as Verlyn, a private and champion aerobatic pilot, took to the skies.

Their life together took them to Aberdeen, SD, then to the Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN, metro area before settling in Overland Park, KS, where JoAnn found a place she cherished and called home for the rest of her life. She worked for many years as a claims examiner for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and also enjoyed part-time retail work at Hartzfeld’s, Dillard’s, Hallmark, The Jones Store Co., Macy’s, and several gift shops.

JoAnn was a passionate sports fan, devoted to the New York Yankees since the 1950s and cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks. She loved gardening, especially in the spring—her favorite season—and took joy in caring for her yard. She had a deep love for animals, especially her dachshund, Stretch, and her shepherd/lab mix, Dixie.

She spent several years devoted to her daughters, taking them to the horse stables to care for and ride their horses. A loving grandmother, she cherished spending time with and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved making birthdays and Christmas special for her family. She found joy in watching classic Westerns and Doris Day movies, hunting for treasures at estate sales, and collecting Hummel figurines and cut-glass crystal. A devout Christian, JoAnn was a faithful member of Bethany Lutheran Church.

JoAnn is survived by her daughters, Linda and Gail; grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Rachel, and Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Cain, Joseph, Anna, Jacob, Jarred, Colson, Harlow, and Asher; and her sister, Lorraine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norst and Lila Forsberg, and her sisters, LaVonne and Jean.

JoAnn loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Overland Park, KS, on April 4, with visitation at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 9101 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66207.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.