October 21, 1934 — March 31, 2025

Lenexa

Kaye Brian Long (Kaye B.), passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 90. Born on October 21, 1934, in Alluwe, Oklahoma, Kaye B. spent his life dedicated to family, work, and faith.

Kaye B.’s career was defined by a remarkable work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. He began his working life setting pins at St. John’s bowling alley and later took on roles at Meyer Dairy, and Concrete Materials. His industrious nature led him to become the owner of VanDeBerghe Bros Inc., where he thrived as a business owner for 45 years.

A man of varied interests, Kaye B. found joy in golfing, bowling, boating, hunting, and traveling. He cherished time spent at the Lake of the Ozarks and Fort Myers Beach Florida. These hobbies and adventures provided cherished memories with friends and family.

Kaye B. was a devout Catholic and shared 69 loving years of marriage with his wife, Gloria Long, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded by his mother, Lovey Fuller, and his brother, Don Long.

He is survived by his three children: sons Mitchell Long and Gregory Long, and daughter Cheri Eskina. Kaye B. leaves behind four grandchildren: Alli Quick (AJ), Abby LeCluyse (Jake), Lexi, and Mia; and three great-grandsons: Beau, Hayes, and Reese. His family was his pride and joy, and his legacy will live on through them.

A man of unwavering faith, Kaye B.’s life will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, April 7th. The rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A funeral mass will take place at 11:30 a.m., with a private burial to follow.

Kaye B. Long will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his hard work, and his deep faith. He touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

