A 3/8-cent sales tax that has funded some of Lenexa’s most visible infrastructure projects in recent years was renewed in a landslide vote Tuesday.

According to the Johnson County Election Office, unofficial final results from the mail-in ballot measure showed voters approved the renewal of the sales tax, with nearly 80% support.

Vote counts after Tuesday showed 8,691 votes in favor of renewing the tax, compared to 2,257 voting to reject it.

First approved by voters in 2008, the sales tax has served as a funding source for major city projects over the past decade-and-a-half.

Revenue generated by the tax has helped fund ongoing street maintenance projects, park improvements, city facility renovations and trail construction.

From March 12 to Tuesday, April 1, voters were able to fill out mail-in ballots and return them, either through the mail or dropping them off at secure dropbox locations.

The renewal means the tax will stay in effect through 2048.

The renewal ensures funding for future projects

Since the tax was first approved in 2008, it has funded several initiatives, including road and sidewalk resurfacing projects, like the upcoming $13.6 million project to expand 83rd Street and renovations to facilities like the Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center.

Lenexa Mayor Julie Sayers told the Johnson County Post that the renewal also ensures funding without interruption for projects like the upcoming Lenexa Old Town Activity Center and Ad Astra Pool.

It also makes sure Lenexa can stay on course with its Vision 2040 plan for the future of the city.

“I think it is a testament to people really understanding Vision 2040 and the momentum that we have had in Lenexa for so many years, and that this contribution is a smart way for us to continue to get good work done,” Sayers said.

The sales tax has generated nearly $150 million so far, according to Lenexa officials, and the city estimates it will generate an additional $260 million by the time it expires in 2048.

Between 35-40% of the revenue generated by the tax has been paid by visitors to Lenexa and not residents, according to estimates from the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The renewal passed by a wider margin than the original vote

The tax’s renewal was the first time residents were able to vote on it since it was originally approved in 2008, according to city staff.

In that original vote, about 10,000 residents participated, with 5,782 in favor of it and 4,161 voting no, according to city records.

The wider margin for renewal of the tax shows Lenexa residents have seen its value, Sayers said.

“I think it says the same thing that our resident surveys do: That people understand what an exceptional community we are and that they understand the value that they receive for this type of money, especially just in the two areas that this act funds,” she said. “It’s really just about quality roads and quality of life in our Parks and Recreation facilities.”

As the Lenexa City Council looks toward the future, Sayers said not having to worry about some funding for future projects is a relief.

“We’re just so grateful for our residents that participated in this,” she said.

