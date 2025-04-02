Mission Painting Tips: When do I need to paint my exterior? Part 7 – stains and discoloration, eye sore or a big deal?

Keeping your Kansas City home looking its best is about more than just aesthetics. In previous posts, we’ve discussed the signs that it might be time to repaint your exterior, such as chalking, caulking issues, peeling paint, fading colors, and mildew and mold. Now, let’s dive into another clear indicator: stains and discoloration.

The issue with stains and discoloration

Stains and discoloration can seriously detract from your home’s appearance and often point to underlying problems that need attention. Here’s what you should know:

Why stains and discoloration happen

Water damage: Persistent leaks or poor drainage can leave water stains, especially around gutters and downspouts.

Rust: Metal fixtures that aren’t properly sealed can rust, leaving unsightly stains on your walls.

Environmental factors: Dirt, pollen, and pollutants can accumulate on your home’s exterior, leading to gradual discoloration.

Biological growth: Algae, moss, and lichen thrive in damp, shaded areas, causing green or black stains.

How to spot stains and discoloration

Keep an eye out for these signs:

Water stains: Dark streaks or patches, particularly near gutters, downspouts, and windows, indicate water damage.

Rust stains: Orange or reddish-brown streaks around metal fixtures are a clear sign of rust.

General discoloration: Areas that look dull or dirty, especially after cleaning, may be discolored by environmental factors.

Biological growth: Green or black patches on shaded parts of your home signal algae, moss, or lichen growth.

Addressing stains and discoloration

To tackle stains and discoloration and keep your home looking fresh, follow these steps:

Identify and gix the source: Before painting, address any underlying issues like leaks, poor drainage, or unsealed metal fixtures. Clean thoroughly: Use a pressure washer or a mixture of water and mild detergent to clean the exterior surfaces. For biological growth, a water and bleach solution can be effective. Choose the right paint: Opt for high-quality, stain-resistant paints like Benjamin Moore Aura® or Sherwin-Williams Rain Refresh® . These paints are part of our “Best” tier in our Good-Better-Best package and come with our exclusive Forever Warranty for qualifying homes. Regular maintenance: Keep your home’s exterior clean and free of debris to prevent future stains and discoloration.

Mission painting’s expertise

At Mission Painting, we understand the unique challenges that Kansas City’s climate presents. Our team is skilled at identifying and addressing stains and discoloration, ensuring that your home’s exterior remains beautiful and protected. We use high-quality materials and meticulous techniques to deliver results that last.

Why wait? Act now

Stains and discoloration are clear signs that your home’s exterior needs attention. Tackling these issues promptly can prevent further damage and maintain your home’s curb appeal. Contact Mission Painting today to schedule a consultation and restore your home’s beauty and integrity. Stay tuned for the next part of our series, where we’ll cover more indicators that it’s time to repaint and share additional maintenance tips.