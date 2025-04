A Missouri-based taco joint has officially closed its doors in Leawood.

As of last month, Session Taco — formerly Mission Taco Joint — no longer has a location in Johnson County.

Session Taco used to be at 11563 Ash St.

The restaurant occupied a space at the Park Place shopping center, just off 115th Street and Nall Avenue.

Session Taco occupied that space for roughly two years before its closure.

Before that, the Leawood space was previously home to the Ainsworth restaurant and sports bar, which closed in 2020.

Session Taco offered “Cali-Mex” inspired fare

The restaurant’s menu offered a wide variety of tacos, from grilled mahi-mahi and hot fried chicken to mango habanero and portobello.

In addition to tacos, the restaurant also offered other items like burritos, rice bowls, loaded fries and chips and dip.

Session Taco is also known for its cocktails, like margaritas, palomas, sangria and daiquiris.

This was the only Session Taco in Johnson County

Owner Adam Tilford told the Post via email that Session Taco ultimately wasn’t a good fit for where it was, and the Leawood location struggled to keep up sustainable business.

Though there are no plans to reopen Session Taco anywhere else in Johnson County, Tilford said the same ownership may open a different concept later on in the same Leawood space.

Meanwhile, Session Taco still has a location in Kansas City, Missouri’s Crossroads district.

Want more food and drink news? HomeGrown, Kansas-based breakfast and brunch spot, readies new Merriam location