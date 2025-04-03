As Earth Day 2025 approaches, Johnson County is gearing up for a jam-packed month of environment-forward events.

From cleanup and recycling events to citywide garage sales next month, there are several ways to get involved in your community this Earth Day, which falls on Tuesday, April 22.

Clean up your community

There are several ways to actively clean up your community this Earth Day. Here’s a look at some opportunities in 2025:

Spring Clean Up at Shawnee Indian Mission: The Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation is seeking volunteers for a spring cleanup event from 9 a.m. to noon on April 5.

The Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation is seeking volunteers for a spring cleanup event from 9 a.m. to noon on April 5. Stream Clean in Overland Park: Sign up to remove trash and debris from parks and waterways at Overland Park’s stream clean event on April 5.

Sign up to remove trash and debris from parks and waterways at Overland Park’s stream clean event on April 5. Roeland Park Earth Day cleanup: Clean up Roeland Park at 9 a.m. on April 19. Meet at city hall, 4600 W. 51st St. in weather-appropriate attire and closed-toed shoes.

Clean up Roeland Park at 9 a.m. on April 19. Meet at city hall, 4600 W. 51st St. in weather-appropriate attire and closed-toed shoes. Mission citywide cleanup: Sign up online here for the city of Mission’s annual citywide clean up from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on April 26.

Grow your knowledge for Earth Day

Here are a couple of Earth Day learning opportunities available in Johnson County this year:

Earth Day at Olathe Public Library: Along with crafts and a book swap, the Olathe Public Library’s Earth Day celebration will also focus on educating attendees about taking care of the planet. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 19 at Indian Creek Library. Don’t miss the showing of “FernGully: The Last Rainforest.”

Along with crafts and a book swap, the Olathe Public Library’s Earth Day celebration will also focus on educating attendees about taking care of the planet. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 19 at Indian Creek Library. Don’t miss the showing of “FernGully: The Last Rainforest.” A recycling workshop in Mission: Attend an Earth Day recycling workshop that will cover “a new and different approach to recycling” hosted by the city of Mission’s sustainability commission. The event is at 7 p.m. on April 22 at the Powell Community Center.

Recycling Extravaganza in Overland Park

The city of Overland Park’s annual Recycling Extravaganza is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 26 at Black & Veatch, 11401 Lamar Ave.

No residency is required to participate in the event.

Certain items like medications, tires, electronics and small appliances will be disposed of or recycled.

Other items like clothing, building materials, toys, bikes, shoes and musical instruments will be reused and donated if in good or saleable condition.

A full list of acceptable items can be found online here.

Celebrate Arbor Day

There are also plenty of ways to celebrate Arbor Day, which falls on Friday, April 25. Here is a look at some Arbor Day events around Johnson County:

Arbor Day seedling giveaway: The city of Overland Park is celebrating Arbor Day with a seedling giveaway at 9 a.m. on April 12.

The city of Overland Park is celebrating Arbor Day with a seedling giveaway at 9 a.m. on April 12. Prairie Village Arbor Day Celebration: The city of Prairie Village’s annual Arbor Day event, which includes a tree planting in honor of a community member, is at 10 a.m. on April 26 at the Harmon Park pavilion, 7721 Delmar St.

The city of Prairie Village’s annual Arbor Day event, which includes a tree planting in honor of a community member, is at 10 a.m. on April 26 at the Harmon Park pavilion, 7721 Delmar St. Roeland Park’s Arbor Day event: The city of Roeland Park is also hosting an Arbor Day event at 10 a.m. on April 26 at the Roeland Park Community Center.

Snag native plants at several sales

There are several native plant sales to stop by in Johnson County in 2025. Here is a look at a few:

Prairie Village sale: The city of Prairie Village and Habitat Garden Tours are hosting a native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 12 at city hall, 7700 Mission Road.

The city of Prairie Village and Habitat Garden Tours are hosting a native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 12 at city hall, 7700 Mission Road. Spring native plant sale at Shawnee Indian Mission: The Shawnee Indian Mission is hosting a spring native plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 26 at 3403 W. 53rd St.

The Shawnee Indian Mission is hosting a spring native plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 26 at 3403 W. 53rd St. The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens sale: A spring plant sale benefiting the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens opens to the public on April 25 and runs through April 27. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Participate in a citywide garage sale in NEJC

After Earth Day celebrations wrap up, a few northeast Johnson County cities are hosting citywide, permit-free garage sales. These cities may require residents to register for the event, but no payment for permit is required to host a garage sale.

Here are the cities in northeast Johnson County hosting citywide garage sales:

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

Mission’s citywide garage sale is from Thursday, May 15, through Sunday, May 18. Register online here.

The city of Roeland Park is also hosting its citywide garage sale May 15-18. Sign up online here to be included in the garage sale map.

The city of Westwood is offering a citywide garage sale on May 31. Residents interested in hosting a garage sale can register online here by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 30.

Three neighborhoods in Lenexa — Canyon Creek, Arbor Lake and Creekside Woods — are also hosting garage sales May 2-3.

Keep reading environment and climate news: This Kansas photographer’s view of the Flint Hills tells of ‘fire and death rebirth’