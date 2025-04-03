Robert H. Graham

June 14, 1930 — March 28, 2025

Lenexa

Livestreaming Link for Bob’s service https://stannpv.org/robertgraham

Bob Graham, 94, of Lenexa, KS, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 28, 2025. Bob was born June 14, 1930, in Ravenwood, Missouri, the son of Thomas A. Graham and Mary Rosalie (Cummins) Graham. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Conception Abbey High School. After farming with his father for six years he enlisted in the Army during the Korean War where he was assigned to the 21st Engineering Battalion, Camp Hale, in Colorado. He married his long-time sweetheart, Lillian Cummins on August 4, 1956. Bob attended Finlay Engineering College earning a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1958 and his Professional Engineering License in 1963. Bob worked in the consulting engineering industry until joining Kansas City Power & Light Company in 1967. Bob held many positions at KCPL in the customer service and operations divisions, retiring in 1993 as Director of Customer Service. After his retirement from KCPL he was a founding director of Custom Energy, an energy services company where he worked for another five years. He was active in professional organizations and served as president of the Electrical Association and president of the Kansas City Chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers, ASHRAE. He volunteered in the community and belonged to the American Legion.

Bob was always active in his church and especially at St. Ann Catholic Church for 43 years serving on various councils and volunteer positions. He was a member of the Serra Club of Kansas City in Kansas, a Knight Grand Cross of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus serving for over 60 years. In 1999, Bob was given the Conception Seminary College Alumni Distinguished Service Award. He served on the Support our Seminarians board with his wife Lillian and chaired the annual dinner and auction. His family, church, friends, the outdoors and travel kept him busy and happy in his retirement years.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Lillian of 67 years, sister Kathleen Meadows, brother Tom Graham, and granddaughter Catherine Ann Graham. He is survived by his loving and dedicated sister Rosalie O’Connell, his daughters, Carolyn Leard, Sharon (John) Fallon, and son, Tom (Ann) Graham. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Graham (Kelly) Leard, Alexandra (Vincent) Barroga, Kelly Fallon, Luke (Kirsten) Fallon, Erin (Jason) Moore, Maureen Graham, and great grandchildren: Liam Leard, Ava Leard, Noah Fallon, Conner Fallon and Graham Moore.

The family would like to thank all of Bob’s dedicated caregivers over the last five years and most recently at Lakeview Village. The loving care of these individuals provided Bob with peace and dignity in his final years.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in memory of Bob to Conception Abbey, MO https://www.conceptionabbey.org/support/

The visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, Prairie Village, KS on Monday April 7, 2025 at 9:30 AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.