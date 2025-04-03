April 15, 1944 – March 26, 2025

Sharon Sue Angell (Roach), beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 80.

Born on April 15, 1944, to Robert and Alva Roach, Sharon was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Kansas. She was one of eight siblings in a close-knit family and was preceded in death by her brothers Frank, Bill, John, Gary, and Roy Roach, and her sister Peggy Harris (Roach). She is survived by her devoted daughter Amanda Harder (Angell), son-in-law Jason Harder, and two granddaughters, Caylee and Brooklyn Harder, all of Mission, Kansas. She also leaves behind her loving sister, Etha Campainha (Roach) of Melbourne, Florida.

Sharon was best known as “Sharon at Paul’s,” having worked at Paul’s Drive-In for over40 years. Her dedication, charming personality, and signature quick wit made her a well-known and well-loved fixture in the community. Her sarcastic sense of humor, dependability, and loyalty made her someone people could always count on, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A proud and passionate Kansas City Chiefs fan, Sharon traveled far and wide to attend games and cheer on her team. She was also an avid reader with an impressive ability to speed through books—often finishing them in a single sitting.

Of all the roles she held in her life, the one she treasured most was being “Grandma.”Her granddaughters Caylee and Brooklyn were the light of her life, and she took immense pride in their accomplishments and the young women they’ve become.

In keeping with Sharon’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. She requested a simple cremation, and her family will honor her privately in their own way.

Sharon’s life was a testament to the power of hard work, resilience, and humor. She leftbehind a legacy of love, laughter, and loyalty—and her memory will forever live on in thehearts of those who loved her.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.